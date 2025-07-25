Paige Spiranac shares the frame with $440M-worth actor as she shares the "coolest experience of her life"

Paige Spiranac will make her first movie appearance with a cameo in Happy Gilmore 2. This movie is a huge deal for her, and while she is playing a cameo, Spiranac's involvement shows her growing stature in the golf industry. The YouTuber recently shared some behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram, describing them as the "coolest moments" of her life.

Paige Spirinac appeared in a promotional photo for the movie on July 25 alongside the $440 million worth actor, Adam Sandler (according to Celebrity Net Worth). Sandler plays the main character, Happy Gimlore, in this movie, and he was doing a photoshoot alongside Spiranac. In the caption of her Instagram story, the model shared that this photoshoot was the most exciting moment for her.

"Coolest experience of my life!" read the caption of her Instagram story

Talking more about the story, here's a look at it:

Paige Spiranac in a photoshoot along with Adam Sandler (Image Credit: Instagram @_paige.renee)

Paige Spiranac also shared a behind-the-scenes photo of herself sitting in her movie chair on Instagram. The chair also had the movie's emblem, which Spiranac was showing off in front of the camera. In the caption of this Instagram story, the model stated that it was an honor for her to be involved in this movie.

"Happy Gilmore 2 is now out! What an honor to be in the movie!" the caption of her story read.

Spiranac showing off her movie chair on Instagram (Image Credit: Instagram @_paige.renee)

Talking more about the movie, it is a sequel to the original Happy Gilmore, which was released in 1996. The plot revolves around the film's main character, Happy Gilmore (played by Adam Sandler), who is looking to make a comeback in professional golf. He is returning to the course to raise funds for her daughter's ballet classes, but his rival, Shooter McGavin, becomes a roadblock in his path.

Paige Spiranac appears on the green carpet in a maroon dress at the premiere of Happy Gilmore 2

Syndication: Springfield - Source: Imagn

Happy Gilmore 2 was officially released on Friday, July 25, 2025, and is now streaming exclusively on Netflix. Paige Spiranac recently shared how the premiere of this film looked. The model appeared in a maroon dress, which she was wearing while strolling down the green carpet. She also stated that she enjoyed walking on the green carpet.

Spiranac's caption on this Instagram story read,

"Loved walking the green carpet for the premiere!"

Paige Spiranac appears in a maroon dress (Image Credit: Instagram @_paige.renee)

Talking more about her role in the film, Spiranac plays an employee at a Dick's Sporting Goods golf simulator section. She was also featured in the movie's trailer, watching Gilmore's shots on the course through a screen.

