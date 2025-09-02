Paige Spiranac styles snakeskin-print outfit at Grass League event with ex-MLB star

The Grass League recently hosted its Summer Grind event at Goat Hill Park and Paige Spiranac was in charge of the on-course commentary. She reposted a picture on Instagram showing off the stylish outfit she wore while hosting the event alongside ex-MLB Star Archie Bradley.

Ad

The former professional baseball pitcher initially shared the picture of himself and Spiranac standing on the course at Goat Hill. He could be seen wearing a black shirt and overalls, while Spiranac wore a halter-neck mini dress with a gray and black snakeskin pattern. She styled her hair in a sleek bun and paired the look with a pair of sunglasses and white sneakers.

Bradley wrote in the caption:

“The best duo a golf course has ever seen @_paige.renee @grassleague @goathillpark.”

Ad

Trending

Paige Spiranac reposted the picture on her Instagram story with the caption:

“Love my GL family!”

Image via Paige Spiranac’s Instagram Story _ Source: Instagram/@_paige.renee

Earlier, Spiranac shared a view of the park ahead of the Summer Grind, writing that it was “another great day” to host an event with the Grass League. She later shared another picture of herself while delivering the commentary on the course, writing,

Ad

“Be on the lookout for all the content we have coming!”

Image via Spiranac’s Instagram Story _ Source: Instagram/@_paige.renee

The Grass League’s Summer Grind was held from August 30 to 31. It featured several activities, including a golf tournament, live music, food, drinks, and other forms of entertainment.

Ad

The two-day tournament featured 88 players competing in a 36-hole scramble format in two-person teams. Golfers competed for a total prize of $100,000, which was paid to the top four teams at the end of the tournament.

Paige Spiranac styles an all-white outfit for a round of golf

Although she’s no longer a professional golfer, Paige Spiranac regularly practices her game when she can. Last month, she headed to the course to play a round of golf while wearing an all-white outfit.

Ad

Spiranac shared a picture of herself on the course and wrote in the caption:

“Afternoon or morning round of golf⛳️☀️”

The golf influencer could be seen wearing a white tank top from the clothing brand Alo. She paired the top with a white pleated golf skirt, while wearing pink gloves. Her hair was styled in a high bun and she wore no jewelry or extra accessories except for the ribbon in her hair.

Ad

Paige Spiranac’s brief pro golf career began in 2016 when she joined the developmental Cactus Tour. She secured her only tour victory at the Las Colinas Club in Queen Creek, Arizona, that same year.

In 2016, Spiranac tried to gain entry into the LPGA Tour but was unable to secure a tour card at the qualifying tournament. The 32-year-old American then became a golf instructor and influencer, and is now one of the biggest social media personalities in golf.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More