Paige Spiranac wishes Happy Valentine's Day to her 4 million Instagram followers

Paige Spiranac took to Instagram on Friday (February 14) to wish her four million followers "Happy Valentine’s Day". The 31-year-old American turned pro in 2015 but retired from professional golf the following year.

Spiranac played on the Cactus Tour in 2016 and earned her only tour victory in Queen Creek, Arizona. She also competed in the CoBank Colorado Women’s Open in 2016, finishing in ninth position. That same year, she attempted to qualify for an LPGA Tour card but failed to make the cut.

After her retirement, Spiranac has become a golf instructor, model, and content creator with a huge social media presence. On Friday, Spiranac decided to connect with her fans and admirers and shared a photo of herself on her Instagram story with the caption:

“Happy Valentine's Day!”

Still from Paige Spiranac's Instagram story | Image source: Instagram/@_paige.renee

In her Instagram story, Spiranac also included a link to her Passes website, where she offers more exclusive content on golf, lifestyle, and travel. Spiranac’s content isn’t limited to just Instagram alone. She also has an active TikTok account with 1.6 million followers and an X (formerly Twitter) account with one million followers.

The former pro golfer recently took to X to air her opinions concerning the pace of play which has become a recurrent issue on the PGA Tour.

“I’m going to say this about pace of play in professional golf. If you can’t play under 4 hours yourself then you have no room to complain👀 slow play impacts both professional and amateur golf,” she captioned her post on X.

The 31-year-old former pro golfer recently attended the 2025 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale. The tournament was played from February 6-9, and Thomas Detry emerged as the winner, finishing with 24-under.

Paige Spiranac posts her “best golf advice” on YouTube

Besides posting on X, TikTok, and Instagram, Spiranac also creates content for her YouTube channel. She has over 438,000 subscribers on the platform. Spiranac regularly posts golf tutorials, course management tips, and other golf-related content on her channel. Her most-watched video on the platform has 1.8 million views.

On Thursday, February 13, Spiranac posted a YouTube video titled “Just the Tips | My Best Golf Advice”. The American golf instructor started the video by saying:

“Hey everyone, this is Just the Tips, where I give you quick and easy fixes to help your golf game.”

Still from Paige Spiranac's YouTube video | Image Source: YouTube/@Paige Spiranac

She continued showing her YouTube audience how to hit the fairway wood on the course. Spiranac’s tip for achieving this shot is to have more of a sweeping motion while stabilizing the core.

Paige Spiranac also showed her subscribers what to do when they have a ball sitting in the rough and how to get the ball through trees. She also provided tips and visual examples of how to use shorter and more compact backswings and follow-throughs to achieve a good shot.

