Patrick Cantlay shares TGL team’s ‘scouting report’ as they announce season 2 schedule

Patrick Cantlay shared an update on his TGL team as the league announced its Season 2 schedule on October 6. TGL returns this winter, with the first match set for December 28.

The season starts with a rematch of last year’s final, with defending champions Atlanta Drive Golf Club facing New York Golf Club. Boston Common Golf Club, led by Rory McIlroy, plays Los Angeles Golf Club on January 2. Shane Lowry’s Bay Golf Club plays Atlanta Drive on January 6, while Tiger Woods’ Jupiter Golf Links face New York Golf Club on January 13.

TGL will hold its first Sunday night match on March 1, when Jupiter Golf Links plays Boston Common Golf Club after the PGA Tour’s Cognizant Classic. The regular season ends on March 3, with the top four teams moving to the playoffs. Semi-finals are on March 17, and the final will be played over best-of-three matches on March 23 and 24.

A screenshot from Patrick Cantlay's Instagram Story - Source (via @patrickcantlay)

Atlanta Drive Golf Club, which includes Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas, Billy Horschel, and Lucas Glover, will look to defend its title. Last year, Cantlay made the winning putt in the final to give Atlanta Drive a 6-5 win over New York Golf Club.

Patrick Cantlay expressed disappointment with his Ryder Cup performance

Patrick Cantlay admitted he was frustrated with his performance at the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black. The 33-year-old earned 1.5 points for the U.S. and was one of three players on Keegan Bradley’s team to play in all five sessions, alongside Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau.

Cantlay lost his singles match on Sunday, falling 2&1 to Ludvig Aberg.. Europe went on to win 15-13, becoming the first team to win on American soil since 2012 at Medinah.

"Playing in the Ryder Cup and representing the US is the greatest honor in our game," Cantlay wrote on X.

"Really tough to come up short for our home fans but proud of this team and the unforgettable memories with them. Special thank you to our captain Keegan Bradley for everything he put into this and did for our team."

Patrick Cantlay @patrick_cantlay Playing in the @rydercup and representing the US is the greatest honor in our game. Really tough to come up short for our home fans but proud of this team and the unforgettable memories with them. Special thank you to our captain @Keegan_Bradley for everything he put into this

This was Patrick Cantlay’s third Ryder Cup appearance. He helped the U.S. win in 2021 at Whistling Straits and has played 13 matches in total, with six wins, five losses, and two ties. His overall record now reads:

2025 – Bethpage Black: 1–3–1

2023 – Marco Simone: 2–2–0

2021 – Whistling Straits: 3–0–1

