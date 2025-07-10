Patrick Reed turns to Keegan Bradley as he hopes to make the Ryder Cup team ahead of The Open

Patrick Reed has reached Spain for LIV Golf Andalucia, which will take place from July 11 to 13 at Real Club Valderrama. The nine-time PGA Tour winner hopes to be one of the 12 players on the U.S. Ryder Cup team as one of captain Keegan Bradley's picks.

Patrick Reed landed in Andalucia with a winning momentum after clinching his first victory on the LIV Golf League in the last event in Dallas. He birdied the first playoff hole, defeating Jinichiro Kozuma, Louis Oosthuizen, and Paul Casey to lift his first title. Reed also contributed significantly to the 4Aces GC led by Dustin Johnson, who finished as the runner-up in the team event.

The LIV golfer will look to keep up his brilliant performance at the Spain event this week as he hopes to be a part of Team USA at Bethpage later this year. Patrick Reed has played for the Ryder Cup team three times altogether in 2014, 2016, when the USA won, and 2018. Although he has not made the team in the past three editions, he looks to woo captain Bradley with his performance in the upcoming LIV tournaments.

NUCLR Golf shared Reed's statements at the pre-tournament LIV Andalucia press conference, via a recent post on X. When Reed was asked about the possibilities of him being at the Ryder Cup, he said:

"I think it all comes down to next week at The Open. Obviously play well here, but go ahead and win the Open Championship, and I believe I'd be inside the top 6 on points, so I think that would lock it in and allow me to be on the team."

Speaking about the other possibility of being a captain's pick, Reed added:

"Really the next couple weeks I have to play some solid golf, go out and contend on Sundays, have a chance to win golf tournaments, and if I do that, then hopefully Keegan picks me."

Reed went on to add that it's an 'uphill battle' for LIV golfers who get only Majors to score points for the Ryder Cup standings. Reed, however, feels that he is in a good spot and confident about his performance at the Open.

Patrick Reed, who is known as Captain America for his performances at the Ryder Cup, currently stands in 36th place with 2821.82 points.

What are Patrick Reed's odds at LIV Golf Andalucia?

Patrick Reed finished at T4 in his last appearance at LIV Andalucia. This week, He enters with +1600 odds of winning the title. Reed has had a decent overall campaign this season with four Top 10 finishes and seven Top 25 finishes so far.

Patrick Reed at the LIV Golf Andalucia 2024- Source: Getty

Here are the odds of a few other players:

Bryson DeChambeau(+550)

Joaquin Niemann(+900)

Tyrrell Hatton(+850)

Sergio Garcia(+1800)

Phil Mickelson(+15000)

