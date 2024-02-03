Pebble Beach cut line 2024: Who qualified for round 3 from the pros and the amateurs?

All the professional golfers who have been playing at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am have qualified for the third round and will tee off on Saturday, February 3.

Unlike the regular PGA Tour events, this week's tournament has a unique cut-line after 54 holes. The regular PGA Tour cut line generally comes after 36 holes.

All 80 professional golfers will tee off for the third round of the event, following which only the top 60 will qualify for the final round on Sunday, February 4.

Amateur golfers also teed off at this week's event. However, they were only supposed to play in the first two rounds, after which the winner was revealed. No amateur golfer qualified for the third round of the Pebble Beach tournament.

2024 AT&T Pebble Beach round 3 qualifiers

The professionals-amateurs game concluded on Friday and only the professionals will head into the next two rounds.

Thomas Detry maintained his lead after 36 holes in a tie with Ludvig Aberg and Scottie Scheffler. They settled for a score of under 11 following the two rounds.

Patrick Cantlay, who finished second after the first round, slipped down to fourth place with his round of 70 on Friday. It was a moving day for Justin Thomas, who shot a 5-under 67 on Friday and finished in a three-way tie with Emiliano Grillo and Matthieu Pavon.

With a round of 67, Keegan Bradley jumped in 21 positions and settled for the tie in eighth place with Beau Hossler.

Here is the list of the professionals who will tee off for the third round of the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach:

T1. Thomas Detry (PB): -11

T1. Ludvig Åberg (PB): -11

T1. Scottie Scheffler (PB): -11

4. Patrick Cantlay (PB): -10

T5. Justin Thomas (PB): -9

T5. Emiliano Grillo (PB): -9

T5. Matthieu Pavon (SH): -9

T8. Keegan Bradley (PB): -8

T8. Beau Hossler (PB): -8

T10. Collin Morikawa (SH): -7

T10. Tom Hoge (PB): -7

T10. Matt Fitzpatrick (SH): -7

T10. Si Woo Kim (SH): -7

T10. Peter Malnati (SH): -7

T10. Sam Burns (PB): -7

T10. Sahith Theegala (PB): -7

T10. Mark Hubbard (SH): -7

T18. J.T. Poston (PB): -6

T18. Rickie Fowler (PB): -6

T18. Denny McCarthy (SH): -6

T18. Sam Ryder (SH): -6

T18. Tom Kim (SH): -6

T23. Erik van Rooyen (SH): -5

T23. Cam Davis (PB): -5

T23. Matt Kuchar (SH): -5

T23. Wyndham Clark (PB): -5

T23. Nicolai Højgaard (PB): -5

T23. Alex Noren (SH): -5

T23. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (SH): -5

T23. Eric Cole (SH): -5

T23. Justin Rose (PB): -5

T23. Adam Scott (PB): -5

T23. Luke List (SH): -5

T34. S.H. Kim (SH): -4

T34. Taylor Moore (PB): -4

T34. Corey Conners (PB): -4

T34. Keith Mitchell (PB): -4

T34. Jason Day (PB): -4

T34. Taylor Montgomery (SH): -4

T34. Chris Kirk (PB): -4

T34. Adam Hadwin (SH): -4

T34. Sepp Straka (PB): -4

T34. Kevin Yu (PB): -4

T44. Seamus Power (SH): -3

T44. Jordan Spieth (PB): -3

T44. Andrew Putnam (PB): -3

T44. Ben Griffin (SH): -3

T44. Tommy Fleetwood (PB): -3

T44. Viktor Hovland (PB): -3

T44. Maverick McNealy (SH): -3

T44. Alex Smalley (SH): -3

T44. Webb Simpson (SH): -3

T53. Davis Riley (PB): -2

T53. Byeong Hun An (PB): -2

T53. Grayson Murray (PB): -2

T53. Brian Harman (PB): -2

T53. Max Homa (SH): -2

T58. Adam Svensson (SH): -1

T58. Brandon Wu (SH): -1

T58. Brendon Todd (SH): -1

T58. Kurt Kitayama (SH): -1

T62. Nick Hardy (SH): E

T62. Tony Finau (SH): E

T64. Adam Schenk (PB): +1

T64. Xander Schauffele (SH): +1

T64. Rory McIlroy (PB): +1

T64. Cameron Young (PB): +1

T64. Russell Henley (SH): +1

T64. Lee Hodges (PB): +1

T70. Hideki Matsuyama (PB): +2

T70. Mackenzie Hughes (PB): +2

T70. J.J. Spaun (SH): +2

T73. Lucas Glover (SH): +3

T73. Stephan Jaeger (PB): +3

T75. Sungjae Im (SH): +4

T75. Nick Taylor (SH): +4

77. Harris English (SH): +5

T78. Patrick Rodgers (SH): +6

T78. Nick Dunlap (SH): +6

T78. Hayden Buckley (SH): +6

2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am leaderboard

Rory McIlroy and Jeff Rhodes won the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament and earned $10,000 in prize money. They finished with a score of under 17 after shooting two rounds of 63 and 64.

Matt Fitzpatrick and George Still finished in second place in a tie with Matthieu Pavon/Pascal Grizot and Patrick Cantlay/Egon Durban.

Here is the leaderboard for the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am:

1 Rory Mcllroy and Jeff Rhodes -17

T2 Matthew Fitzpatrick and George Still -16

T2 Matthieu Pavon and Pascal Grizot -16

T2 Patrick Cantlay and Egon Durban -16

5 Thomas Detry and Rich Petit -15

T6 Erik van Rooyen and Dan Rose -14

T6 Emiliano Grillo and Pau Gasol -14

T6 Keith Mitchell and Josh Allen 14

T6 Scottie Scheffler and David Abeles -14

T6 Sahith Theegala and Shantanu Narayen -14

T6 Webb Simpson and Jerry Yang -14

T12 Adam Schenk and Patrick Zalupski -13

T12 Si Woo Kim and Thomas Laffont -13

T12 Xander Schauffele and Steve Squeri -13

T12 Beau Hossler and Aaron Rodgers -13

T12 Ben Griffin and Jim Kavanaugh -13

T12 Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Nikesh Arora -13

T12 Rickie Fowler and Heidi Ueberroth -13

T12 Sam Ryder and Michael McCarthy -13