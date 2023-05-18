PGA Championship 2023 Weather Report at the Oak Hill Country Club

The 2023 PGA Championship was expected to begin at 7 am ET on Thursday, May 11, at the Oak Hill Country Club, Rochester, but it has been delayed due to frost. However, the update for the Oak Hill event is still relieving for the fans and the players.

Last month, the Masters was hampered by several delays due to terrible weather conditions and also saw an exhausting 27-hole play on Sunday, 10 April. Unlike the Masters, the weather at Oak Hill is not going to cause that much problem for the players.

Here's a look at the weather forecast for the first round of the championship:

Thursday, May 18

Temperature : It won't be a very warm day, but with the expected maximum temperature of 61°, players will enjoy their time at Oak Hill on Thursday.

: It won't be a very warm day, but with the expected maximum temperature of 61°, players will enjoy their time at Oak Hill on Thursday. Winds : Winds will be blowing consistently at a moderate speed of 5-10 mph the whole day.

: Winds will be blowing consistently at a moderate speed of 5-10 mph the whole day. Precipitation chances: There are little to no chances of rainfall as it is expected to be a sunny day.

The other days are also not going to be that challenging for the players. Here's a look at the weather forecast for other days:

Friday, May 19

Temperature : The maximum temperature will go as high as 78 degrees with some clouds in the sky.

: The maximum temperature will go as high as 78 degrees with some clouds in the sky. Rain : The chances of rain are bout 13%, but the possibility of precipitation is high at night with a 35% chance.

: The chances of rain are bout 13%, but the possibility of precipitation is high at night with a 35% chance. Wind: The wind will be blowing at the speed of 10-15 mph.

Saturday, May 20

Temperature: The maximum temperature is expected to be about 71 degrees for the third day at Oak Hill Rochester.

The maximum temperature is expected to be about 71 degrees for the third day at Oak Hill Rochester. Rain : The chances are quite high that the third day of the 2023 PGA Championship might see rainfall (40-50%) throughout the day. However, there's not much to worry about as heavy precipitation is not expected.

: The chances are quite high that the third day of the 2023 PGA Championship might see rainfall (40-50%) throughout the day. However, there's not much to worry about as heavy precipitation is not expected. Wind: The wind will blow at the usual 10-15 mph.

Sunday, May 21

Temperature : The temperature is expected to go up to 68 degrees on the final day at Worchester with a cloudy sky overhead.

: The temperature is expected to go up to 68 degrees on the final day at Worchester with a cloudy sky overhead. Rain : The rain forecast is about 20% on Sunday.

: The rain forecast is about 20% on Sunday. Wind: The winds might blow with 10-20 mph speed on Sunday, so they are expected to provide a bit more difficulty to players.

The 2023 PGA Championship, round 1 delayed due to frost, play to resume soon

Fans wait for the course to open during a frost delay at 2023 PGA Championship, Round 1

The 2023 PGA Championship saw a delay in the start of the tournament due to the frost. Frost is common in Rochester nowadays due to cold weather. The temperature at Oak Hill was quite low in the morning.

Thankfully, the delay is not going to be for long as practice facilities will soon be opened for the professionals, and the weather is expected to get better as the day progresses.

The opening tee shot will be hit by Shaun Micheel. As per the PGA Championship tradition, the oldest ex-champion on the playing field hits the opening tee. He will be teeing off with Braden Shattuck and Steven Alker at 8:50 am EST.

Poll : 0 votes