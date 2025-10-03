PGA chief Don Rea 'not bothered' by criticism over recent comments on Ryder Cup controversy

PGA of America president Don Rea Jr. came forward to defend himself after his recent comment on the Ryder Cup controversy. At last week's biennial tournament, held at Bethpage Black Course, the European team retained its title; however, they also faced criticism from fans on foreign soil.

The team players were heckled by the fans, and during Saturday’s afternoon game, allegedly, a fan had thrown beer on Rory McIlroy's wife, Erica Stoll. Rea Jr. opened up about the incident in his exclusive interview with the BBC on Sunday morning. He said that it happened when the tournament was held back in Rome in 2023 and "things like that are going to happen."

Don Rea Jr. received criticism from the fans for his comment, and on Wednesday, he shared a long post on his LinkedIn account to talk about his statement. He said that he is "not bothered" by the criticism and wrote:

"Couple thoughts. This is my profile not the PGA’s. That being said, thank you to all that have reached out to me as a friend and golf industry leader. I’m personally taking some criticism right now and that comes with the role and just like when I was an umpire I expect it.

"However to the students and PGA members that follow me, know this, I am not bothered. I know who I ultimately serve. When I wrote this sermon 3 years ago I meant it and today I am living it. The truth is still the truth. New level. New devil. 💪🏻🙏🏻🇺🇸"

The European team had dominated with their game on foreign soil at the Ryder Cup, and despite receiving the criticisms, they managed to win the tournament. They had taken the lead in the game after Friday’s game and extended it after Saturday's matches. On Sunday, they, however, had some tough times on the greens but still managed to seize the title for the second time in a row.

Don Rea opens up about the crowd behavior at the Ryder Cup

PGA of America president Don Rea opened up about the fans’ behavior at the Ryder Cup earlier this week in a letter obtained by The Associated Press. He acknowledged that some of the fans’ behavior had "crossed the line." He wrote (via The Detroit News):

"Let me begin with what we must own. While the competition was spirited – especially with the U.S. team’s rally on Sunday afternoon – some fan behavior clearly crossed the line.”

"It was disrespectful, inappropriate, and not representative of who we are as the PGA of America or as PGA of America golf professionals,” Rea added.“We condemn that behavior unequivocally.”

Rory McIlroy also opened up about the fans’ abusive behavior in the post-round press conference of the Ryder Cup on Sunday. He said that it should not be accepted in golf.

