PGA Tour Americas' Michael Brennan shares what leaves him ‘shell shocked’ despite leading Bank of Utah Championship

Michael Brennan shot a 6-under 65 on Friday to take a one-stroke lead at the Bank of Utah Championship 2025. The PGA Tour Americas star made a 40-foot eagle putt on the par-5 ninth to lead the PGA Tour regulars filled field in the darkness-suspended second round. Following this, the 23-year-old revealed that there’s “definitely a little bit of shell shock” teeing up with big-name players.Brennan fired in the PGA Tour Americas with a dominant late-summer run, winning three times in a four-event stretch, to earn a Korn Ferry Tour spot for 2026. He joined the Bank of Utah Championship at Black Desert with a sponsor's exemption. Speaking after his lead-clinching round in Utah, the American Tour’s season points topper said he’s ‘trying to get a little more familiar’ with playing on the big league.Interestingly, he admitted being “much more prepared” this time compared to his previous big outings, which includes the 2023 US Open.Michael Brennan said on Friday, as quoted by ASAP Sports:“I feel like my experience level is much improved just as it was the first two times. So, I do feel much more prepared this time around… There is definitely a little bit of a kind of shell shock, like you watch these guys on TV, the first two years or first two Tour events I have played. Just trying to get a little more familiar with that, and the whole Monday through Wednesday process has definitely helped a lot.”For the unversed, Brennan made his PGA Tour debut at The Genesis Invitational in the 2021-22 season. The current World No.111 golfer failed to make the cut at Riviera Country Club. He then teed up at the US Open in the following year. He missed the cut again after carding rounds of 74 and 75.Michael Brennan on playing PGA Tour event on a sponsor exemptionMichael Brennan further revealed that he wasn’t sure of his PGA Tour participation this year. The former Wake Forest player dubbed it ‘exciting’ and ‘awesome’ to be part of the $6 million prize event. The Korn Ferry Tour-bound golfer’s comment came after he carded a 65, following up on the opening day 67, to secure the lead.Speaking about teeing up at the Bank of Utah Championship as a sponsor exempt player, Michael Brennan said, as quoted by ASAP Sports:“It really means a lot. It's very exciting to be in Tour event. I wasn't sure I was going to be play any this fall, so to have the opportunity to play in one is awesome… I'm just very grateful to be here. It's been a really fun week so far. Hopefully it stays that way. I know it will regardless of play, but be nice play well this weekend.”It is pertinent to note that all of Michael Brennan’s career wins have come in the PGA Tour Americas circuit. The golfer, who has competed in 26 events and made 22 cuts on the Tour, is yet to win on the Korn Ferry Tour. The 23-year-old, who has banked career earnings of $247,389, failed to make the cut at the UNC Health Championship, the only KFT event he played this year.It is also noteworthy that the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 is Brennan’s first PGA Tour event since turning pro.