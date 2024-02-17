PGA Tour pro Michael Kim explains what happens inside the scoring trailer amidst Jordan Spieth’s DQ from Genesis Invitational

Jordan Spieth's campaign at the 2024 Genesis Invitational was cut short on Day 2. It was not because Spieth failed to make the cut for the event, but because he got disqualified from it instead.

Jordan Spieth signed the wrong score on his scorecard after day 2 of the Genesis Invitational which led him to getting disqualified. Spieth was seen to be in a rush when the second round was over and he might have signed the scorecard without double checking the score as Dylan Wu noted to Golf.com.

Golfer Michael Kim also explained why golfers might make this mistake when they go inside a scoring trailer. Kim posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"What happens inside the scoring trailer (most of the time). You walk in, the player that took ur score signs it and hands it to you. You sign it, check it with ur own score (some caddies look at it as well, some don’t). Most ask the scoring official what they have in their system and the official reads them back to you. *The reason the scorer can’t do it for all of us and that’s official is because they’re volunteers and they’re off maybe 5% of the time especially if there was a weird ruling. If the score is off, the official will ask which one is correct. You hand it back to the official, he double checks it, enters it into the system and ur good."

Expand Tweet

Kim further explained that the score can be double checked with the official before signing the scorecard. However, if golfers are in a rush they might not care to check again.

"Sometimes when guys are pissed, they’ll barely check it, sign it and give it to the official and walk out. That’s usually when mistakes happen. Jordan had just come off a double on 18, prob was a bit heated and didn’t go thru it thoroughly. Sometimes, a player will have it completely blank and write down the entire 18 holes in the scoring trailer haha."

Jordan Spieth disqualified, Tiger Woods WDs amidst a bizarre round at 2024 Genesis Invitational

The World No. 16 finished the 4th hole with a bogey, with a score of 4 on the par-3 hole. However, his scorecard mentioned that he scored a par, which would leave him at a 3.

Aside from Jordan Spieth's disqualification, Tiger Woods withdrew from the Genesis Open after showing flu-like symptoms. Woods' very first official tournament of 2024 ended in disappointment as he withdrew just before making the cut.

Patrick Cantlay extended his lead at the Genesis Invitational by five strokes over Luke List, Mackenzie Hughes, and Jason Day. Being a signature tournament, the cut for the Genesis Invitational sat at 50 golfers. The likes of Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Thomas and Wyndham Clark failed to make the cut this weekend.