PGA Tour pro mocks Michael Block’s 'wild' excuse for missing 2025 PGA Championship cut: “Up there with flat earthers”

Michael Block missed the cut at the 2025 PGA Championship and said that he performed poorly due to the small number of people who watched him play. PGA Tour player Byeong Hun An reacted to Block’s statements, saying they were illogical.

Block won the PGA Professional National Championship in 2014 and the Southern California PGA Championship in 2023, but is yet to win an event on the PGA Tour. In 2023, he competed in the PGA Championship and finished at T15. This year, he had a disappointing performance at Quail Hollow Club and missed the cut after scoring 15-over 157.

Following his second round, Michael Block stated that he would’ve preferred it if more people were present to watch him play. He said (via NUCLR Golf):

“I wish there was a huge crowd on every hole because that's when I hit my shots…. When there's no one around is when I hit my worst shots. That's something that I need more in my life is a bigger crowd.”

South Korean golfer Byeong Hun An mocked Michael Block’s claims, saying:

“Wild take…definitely somewhere up there with flat earth’ers.”

Take a look at his tweet:

Michael Block shot two bogeys and two double bogeys in his first round to card four-over 75. On day two, he shot two consecutive double bogeys on the 17th and 18th and two more double bogeys on the second and fifth.

Meanwhile, Byeong Hun An is also competing in the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club. He carded two-under 69 in his first round after firing five birdies and an eagle on the eight. On day two, he fired three bogeys and one birdie, bringing him to even par.

Michael Block’s scorecards from the 2025 PGA Championship

Here are Michael Block’s scorecards from his first two rounds at the PGA Championship (via PGA Tour):

Round 1

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 4) - 4

Hole 4 (par 3) - 3

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 3) - 4

Hole 7 (par 5) - 5

Hole 8 (par 4) - 3

Hole 9 (par 4) - 5

Hole 10 (par 5) - 5

Hole 11 (par 4) - 6

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 3) - 3

Hole 14 (par 4) - 4

Hole 15 (par 5) - 5

Hole 16 (par 4) - 6

Hole 17 (par 3) - 2

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

Round 2

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 6

Hole 3 (par 4) - 5

Hole 4 (par 3) - 4

Hole 5 (par 4) - 6

Hole 6 (par 3) - 3

Hole 7 (par 5) - 4

Hole 8 (par 4) - 4

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 5) - 5

Hole 11 (par 4) - 3

Hole 12 (par 4) - 5

Hole 13 (par 3) - 4

Hole 14 (par 4) - 4

Hole 15 (par 5) - 5

Hole 16 (par 4) - 5

Hole 17 (par 3) - 5

Hole 18 (par 4) - 6

