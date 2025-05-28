PGA Tour pro uses Tiger Woods photo to highlight ‘one big difference’ in Memorial Tournament setup 

Michael Kim recently shared an old photo of Tiger Woods playing at the Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, to point out the differences in the setup from then to now. Kim posted a "mini Muirfield update" on X with his fans.

The PGA Tour pro will be competing at the Memorial Tournament this week. During his visits to the course in recent days, he noticed a difference in the trees surrounding the 11th hole. He wrote:

"Haven’t played Muirfield in a few yrs and I played the back nine today. Mostly the same but one big difference I noticed was on 11, there used to be really tall trees right side that made you hit fades around them to go for the green in two. But a lot of those tall trees are gone so you can hit a high draw over them no problem. Much easier for a drawer like me to go for the green in two,"

Kim shared an old photo of Tiger Woods playing the 11th hole to highlight the changes further.

"Added a picture from 99? 00? Either way you can kinda see how tall those trees on the right are when Tiger is hitting his second shot," he added.

Michael Kim will tee off at 11:20 a.m. EDT on Thursday, May 29, with Ryan Gerard. The duo will start their second rounds at 8:10 a.m. EDT on Friday, May 30.

Tiger Woods obviously is not participating in the Signature event this year.

Has Tiger Woods ever won the Memorial Tournament?

Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus at the 2001 Memorial Tournament (Source: Getty)

Tiger Woods has won the Memorial Tournament five times in his career, including three consecutive titles. He holds the record for the most wins at the Signature event.

The golf legend won the event in 1999, 2000, 2001, 2009, and 2012. He is followed by Kenny Perry, who won three times in 1991, 2003, and 2008. Two-time winners such as Patrick Cantlay, Tom Watson, Greg Norman, Hale Irwin, and the host himself, Jack Nicklaus, hold third place.

The Memorial Tournament is one of three player-hosted Signature events on the PGA Tour calendar, along with the Woods-hosted Genesis Open and the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

This year's Memorial Tournament features a 72-player field. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will return as the defending champion. The event will take place from May 29 to June 1.

