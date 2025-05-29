PGA Tour shares top shots from Jack Nicklaus’ place at Muirfield ft. Tiger Woods

For 50 years, the Memorial Tournament has gone on (mostly at Muirfield), with Jack Nicklaus playing host even while he was still a professional golfer. It's considered a great honor among golfers to win it and get the chance to meet Nicklaus.

It's now a Signature event, which means it has the top golfers exclusively in the field, but it has always attracted golf's best. That means that over the years, there have been quite a few excellent shots at Muirfield, the longtime home of the Memorial.

The PGA Tour showcased 10 of the best, and a handful of stand-out shots through an Instagram post on Thursday, May 29. The first one listed is Tiger Woods' legendary chip.

In the ninth shot in the following post, Woods failed a chip out of the rough and onto the green. But he more than made up for it by stepping up and chipping into the cup on the very next attempt. That shot usually takes two attempts, and Woods did it the hard way.

The eighth shot on the list from Hideki Matsuyama was also exceptionally impressive. The golfer took an iron shot from the fairway and saw it skip past the hole only to backspin right into the cup.

The sixth shot from Jason Day warrants a mention, too. He played a ball from near the cart path with a tree in his direct path to the cup. He calmly sent it over and saw it bounce and roll directly into the hole.

Woods showed up again with an impressive shot ranked first on this list. The golfer was again chipping, something he did well and often at Muirfield, and he just barely made it onto the green, but it bounced a few times and rolled. It broke perfectly, landing in the cup for a brilliant shot.

When was the last time Tiger Woods played at Muirfield?

Though Tiger Woods has an exemption into all Signature events, the legendary golfer has not played in the Memorial Tournament in quite a while. His age and health have prevented him from doing much outside the Majors.

Tiger Woods at Muirfield (Image via Getty)

This year, he hasn't done anything but play TGL rounds. He ruptured his Achilles trying to get ready for the Masters. The last time he was at Muirfield, a place he's had some iconic shots at, was in 2020 for the Memorial Tournament.

Woods shot four over in his final round at the iconic venue for a +6 final scoreline, tying him for 40th. Jon Rahm took the title after shooting nine under. Since then, Woods has been unable to compete regularly and has been featured largely only in the four Majors, though this year he may not play a PGA Tour event at all.

