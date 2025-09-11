  • home icon
PGA Tour star Scottie Scheffler throws shade at reporter after mishearing the question

By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Modified Sep 11, 2025 03:39 GMT
PGA: TOUR Championship - Final Round - Source: Imagn
PGA Tour star - Scottie Scheffler - Image Source: Imagn

Scottie Scheffler is getting ready to tee off at the Procore Championship on September 11. During a press conference ahead of the tournament, he misheard a reporter’s question.

The reporter asked Scheffler a question relating to how he's never won in a tournament debut. The 18-time PGA Tour winner misunderstood and assumed the reporter was implying that he had never won while playing on a golf course for the first time.

He immediately interrupted the reporter, saying,

“Oh, and I won at Portrush this year, that was my first time on the golf course. Just wanted to throw that in there.”
Sure enough, Scottie Scheffler won the Open Championship this year at Royal Portrush Golf Club. He scored 17-under 267 in the tournament, beating the runner-up Harris English by four strokes.

The Ridgewood native is set to tee off at the Procore Championship at 3:38 p.m. local time. He is paired with J.J. Spaun and Russell Henley, and the group will tee off from the first hole.

On Wednesday, September 10, Scottie Scheffler shared footage from his practice round ahead of the tournament. He posted a 4-slide picture carousel on Instagram showing as he took some shots on the course.

He wrote in the caption:

“Good to be back on the West Coast this week. Napa time ⛳🍇@procorechampionship.”
Image via Scheffler's Instagram Feed _ Source: Instagram/@scottie.scheffler
Image via Scheffler’s Instagram Feed _ Source: Instagram/@scottie.scheffler

Scheffler’s appearance in the Procore Championship will mark his 20th PGA Tour start this season. He last competed in the Tour Championship at East Lake, where he tied for fourth with 14-under.

The 29-year-old golfer has had a great season this year, with five wins and 16 top-10 finishes. He made the cut in all the tournaments this year and finished as a runner-up in the Texas Children’s Houston Open.

“Let’s bring it home!” - Scottie Scheffler shares wholesome Instagram post ahead of the Ryder Cup

Scottie Scheffler is one of the players set to represent the US in the upcoming Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black. Following the announcement of Keegan Bradley’s captain’s picks, the World No. 1 posted a video on Instagram sharing his excitement for the upcoming tournament.

The video featured Bradley praising Scheffler for being an “incredible player”. The captain also said the World No. 1 golfer is a “great asset” to have on the team.

Similarly, Scottie Scheffler expressed pride in being part of the team. He wrote in the caption:

"Proud to rep the USA @rydercupysa energy loading - Let’s bring it home!”
Image via Scheffler's Instagram Feed _ Source: Instagram/@scottie.scheffler
Image via Scheffler’s Instagram Feed _ Source: Instagram/@scottie.scheffler

Scheffler’s appearance in the 45th Ryder Cup will mark his third time playing in the biennial tournament. He first teed off in the Ryder Cup in 2021, helping Team US beat Team Europe at 19 -9.

In 2023, the four-time major champion also competed in the tournament. However, Team US lost the title to Europe at 16.5 - 11.5.

Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.

A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.

Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.

Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action.

