Phil Mickelson admits to not being able to "overpower a golf course" 

Phil Mickelson recently revealed his strategy for playing golf and his struggles with 'overcoming a golf course' at this stage of his professional career. The LIV Golfer talked about this in a video shortly after he played in the 2025 LIV Golf Hong Kong event.

Ad

Mickelson turned professional back in 1992 and he played in the PGA Tour till 2022. After that, he joined the Saudi Arabia PIF-backed golf league in June 2022 and has been a part of LIV since then. Before he played in Singapore, Mickelson finished as a solo third in Hong Kong. In a video posted by LIV Golf, the HyFlyers GC captain talked about his form ahead of the upcoming golf majors. Phil Mickelson said in the video:

Ad

Trending

"The last few years have been so frustrating not being in contention. And I look at this year and say, look, if I can't get myself in a position to win and contend, like, what am I doing? Like, it's time."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The six-time major winner also admitted that he is not at that stage of his career where he will play aggressively to overpower a course. Before the major season arrives, Mickelson has changed his strategy of playing. Phil Mickelson said (0:23):

"I'm not going to be able to overpower a golf course relative to the field. So my style of golf now is not as reckless. Great example of that Hong Kong was the final round of 10. I had driver out. I could easily reach the green, but there was no place to miss it..."

Ad

"Hong Kong was just a glimpse of what's coming, I believe. It was a great start. It was fun, exciting, but felt so good."

Phil Mickelson had his first top-5 finish in his LIV Golf career in Hong Kong. Lefty finished just four shots behind Sergio Garcia, who won the event at Hong Kong Golf Club. The 54-year-old golfer was tied for the 14th spot after shooting 3-under 67 at the end of the first round. In the final round, Mickelson shot 64.

Ad

Since he missed the season opener due to a shoulder injury, this was the second LIV Golf event in Mickelson’s calendar. Apart from his individual finish in Hong Kong, the HyFlyers GC tied for third place alongside Ripper GC.

Cameron Smith from Ripper GC talked about Mickelson's impact at Hong Kong. He said,

"Played really steady golf. That's the best I've seen him play in a really long time."

Ad

Sergio Garcia of Fireballs GC also praised Phil Mickelson in the above video:

"Yeah, it was great. It was great to see him play that well. It's not only good for Phil, but it's good for the league. It's good for us. And I was happy to see that."

Phil Mickelson’s record at The Masters

Mickelson is setting up for his 32nd Masters in Augusta National Golf Club this year. The first golf major of the year is just a few weeks away. After finishing LIV Golf Hong Kong with a dominating third-place finish, Lefty was confident enough about Augusta.

Ad

The six-time major winner won three times in The Masters Tournament. Before Phil Mickelson tees up at The Masters in April, here is a glimpse at his wins at this prestigious golf major:

2004: 9-under 279, one-stroke victory over Ernie Els

9-under 279, one-stroke victory over Ernie Els 2006: 7-under 281, two-stroke victory over Tim Clark

7-under 281, two-stroke victory over Tim Clark 2010: 16-under 272, three-stroke victory over Lee Westwood

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback