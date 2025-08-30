Phil Mickelson backs 'hard' yet 'true' fasting method alleged to be the best medicine on earth

Phil Mickelson recently showed support for a health method. The six-time major champion reshared a post on X that claimed fasting for 72 hours could act as “the best medicine on Earth,” helping the body fight tumors, inflammation, and toxins naturally.Phil Mickelson’s backing didn’t come out of nowhere. His journey toward better health began years ago when he was diagnosed with psoriatic arthritis. It is an autoimmune disease that causes severe joint inflammation and stiffness.The X post, shared by a wellness page named Harmony Haven on Saturday, August 30, described the practice as being “literally a doctor within.” Phil Mickelson, who has openly discussed health and wellness in the past, reshared the claim and added his own endorsement, writing:&quot;Hard to do but this is very true 🫡.”For a professional golfer, such a condition can be career-threatening. Mickelson first noticed psoriatic arthritis symptoms before the 2010 U.S. Open, experiencing intense pain and swelling in his joints. Despite playing through excruciating discomfort, he managed a T4 finish before doctors officially confirmed the diagnosis.The experience led him to place more emphasis on fitness and diet. In 2021, Mickelson revealed he had lost 30 pounds, crediting fasting and lifestyle changes for the transformation. Beyond personal habits, he also teamed up with longtime friend Dave Phillips to launch For Wellness, a company dedicated to promoting health-focused products and advice.Phil Mickelson revealed his energy secrets on the courseAlongside his health views, Phil Mickelson also shared how he manages energy during golfing rounds. On May 14, 2025, speaking in a video on the HyFlyers GC YouTube channel, Mickelson explained that he avoids eating heavy meals before or during play, as they leave him feeling sluggish.Instead, Phil Mickelson revealed he prefers small wellness bites and superfood packets that give him steady energy.“I don’t like eating a lot of food before a round because I get lethargic and tired. So I have these little bites, these little wellness bites that I’ll eat, these little gizmos. So, I had one before we played and maybe about halfway through I’ll add one more,” the 55-year-old golfer said.He also mentioned using recovery gummies from his wellness brand when needed. On the hydration side, Mickelson keeps things simple with water, occasionally adding sea salt, vitamins, or supplements to stay sharp.The For Wellness gummies come in different flavors aimed at specific needs. Hibiscus cherry for restoration, blueberry for hydration, and tangerine for focus. Each option is made with ingredients designed to boost recovery, replenish electrolytes, and support brain health.Mickelson has also expanded the brand’s reach. In April 2025, he surprised popular golf content creator Grant Horvat by offering him an equity stake in For Wellness. Mickelson explained that the move was a gesture of gratitude, acknowledging Horvat’s role in connecting him with YouTube’s golf community.