Phil Mickelson gives deep dive into $5,000+ golf bag

Phil Mickelson recently revealed what's in his bag before stepping up for the LIV Golf event. The 51-year-old LIV Golfer shared a YouTube video where he showed his fans the golf clubs and shafts he owns.

Before Mickelson steps into the LIV Golf Hong Kong event from March 7 to 9, he gave the world a peek into his bag. Even at this age, Mickelson never fails to amaze his fans with his driving skills. With an average yardage of 273.3 yards, the LIV Golfer currently ranks 55th in the Driving Distance leaderboard. In his YouTube video, Phil Mickelson shared what he holds in his golf bag.

Mickelson uses the Callaway Epic Speed Triple Diamond driver (6° to 5.5°) and Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X shaft (47.9"). These items are available for official purchase for $690 and $350, respectively.

He also keeps the TaylorMade Original One Mini Driver Fairway wood, which is listed from $399.99 onwards on the TaylorMade website.

Phil Mickelson uses this along with the Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X shaft, which is worth $350, according to the company's listing. In his bag, he also holds the Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero (16.5º), which costs around $299.99, fitted with Fujikura Ventus Blue 8 X shaft, which is approximately $350.

Along with the Callaway X Forged UT (16°) worth $229.99, Phil Mickelson uses a $75 MCA MMT 105 TX shaft. The second iron he uses is the Callaway X 21 UT, priced at $275, and Mickelson pairs it up with a $47.95 KBS Tour V 125 S+ shaft.

Finally, the third iron owned by Lefty is the Callaway Apex MB 2021, which holds a staggering maximum price of $1505. Phil Mickelson uses this along with a KBS Tour V 125 S+ shaft, as well. His putting average success can be owed to the Odyssey Milled Blade, which can be purchased for $449.99. Overall, his equipment costs an approximate total of a staggering $5022.91.

It was clear that Mickelson likes to keep his old drivers and golf equipment along with the latest ones. Other than wedges and golf clubs, the LIV Golfer uses the Callaway Chrome Soft X Triple Trackball, the Callaway Tour Authentic glove, and the Golf Pride MCC Grip.

Phil Mickelson talks about the importance of nutrition

Phil Mickelson after teeing off the 4th during day one of LIV Golf Adelaide - Source: Getty

Phil Mickelson plays in LIV Golf after leaving the PGA Tour in 2022. Before he joined the Saudi Arabia PIF-backed golf league, he was a six-time major winner.

Recently, he sat down with Golf Digest Australia and expressed his regrets about fitness. Mickelson said:

"I wish I had delved deeper into understanding nutrition. Back when I first started, fitness wasn’t a significant part of golf. It was only after Tiger Woods, who came years after me, emphasized it that it gained acceptance and prominence."

Furthermore, Mickelson talked about what his fitness goals were back then.

"When I began fitness training 21 years ago, the goal was to extend my career rather than excel for a brief period. I now wish I had been more proactive about nutrition. While I don’t believe it would have necessarily led to more victories, it certainly would have been beneficial to take charge of my health at a younger age," Lefty recalled [via Motorcyclesports.net].

The HyFlyers GC Captain stands at the 36th spot on the Saudi-backed golf league's leaderboard. Before he steps into LIV Golf Hong Kong, Mickelson last played in the LIV event in Adelaide. On February 16, 2024, he finished with a score of 2-under, earning 0.28 points.

