Phil Mickelson gushes over Patrick Reed’s insane hole-in-one: “Long. LIV. Golf”

Phil Mickelson has been one of the biggest advocates of LIV Golf ever since it's inception in 2022. He proved it once again after showering praise on Patrick Reed's recent hole-in-one in Adelaide.

Reed hit a spectacular ace on the Watering Hole just after the shotgun start. He shot the ball 151 yards away to nail the par-3 hole. It was arguably the highlight of Round 1 of the LIV Golf Adelaide event.

Phil Mickelson reshared a video of the 4Aces star's hole-in-one to commend his skills and defend LIV Golf with a pun. The video featured the crowds going crazy after Reed's ace as they doused the course in booze. Mickelson wrote:

"What a moment yesterday from Patrick Reed and the Aces. Long. LIV. Golf."

LIV Golf's Adelaide event kickstarted on Friday (Feb. 14). Following the new three-day tournament policy for the season, the event will wrap up on Sunday. This will mark the league's second event of the year.

Exploring LIV Golf Adelaide Round 1 leaderboard ft. Phil Mickelson and Patrick Reed

Phil Mickelson and Patrick Reed (Source: Getty)

HyFlyers GC captain Phil Mickelson was placed T28 while 4Aces golfer Patrick Reed finished T37 after Round 1 of the LIV Golf Adelaide event.

Sam Horsfield is leading the standings after Friday's round. All the golfers still have two more rounds to improve their standings.

Here's the full leaderboard after Round 1:

1. Sam Horsfield: -6

T2. Carlos Ortiz: -5

T2. Joaquin Niemann: -5

T4. Dustin Johnson: -4

T4. Abraham Ancer: -4

T4. Bryson DeChambeau: -4

T7. Brooks Koepka: -3

T7. Charl Schwartzel: -3

T7. Henrik Stenson: -3

T7. Richard Bland: -3

T11. Danny Lee: -2

T11. David Puig: -2

T11. Tom McKibbin: -2

T11. Bubba Watson: -2

T11. Tyrrell Hatton: -2

T11. Dean Burmester: -2

T11. Andy Ogletree: -2

T11. Jon Rahm: -2

T11. Harold Varner III: -2

T20. Yubin Jang: -1

T20. Sergio Garcia: -1

T20. Kevin Na: -1

T20. Cameron Tringale: -1

T20. Lucas Herbert: -1

T20. Anirban Lahiri: -1

T20. Thomas Pieters: -1

T20. Adrian Meronk: -1

T28. Mito Pereira: E

T28. Phil Mickelson: E

T28. Chieh-Po Lee: E

T28. Caleb Surratt: E

T28. Branden Grace: E

T28. Cameron Smith: E

T28. Louis Oosthuizen: E

T28. Charles Howell III: E

T28. Paul Casey: E

T37. Peter Uihlein: +1

T37. Ben Campbell: +1

T37. Luis Masaveu: +1

T37. Martin Kaymer: +1

T37. Jason Kokrak: +1

T37. Graeme McDowell: +1

T37. Marc Leishman: +1

T37. Anthony Kim: +1

T37. Patrick Reed: +1

T46. Sebastian Muñoz: +2

T46. Ian Poulter: +2

T48. Brendan Steele: +3

T48. Matt Jones: +3

50. Talor Gooch: +4

T51. Matthew Wolff: +5

T51. Lee Westwood: +5

T53. Wade Ormsby: +7

T53. Frederik Kjettrup: +7

