Phil Mickelson reveals 'phenomenal' caddie's nickname inspired by his special skills on the greens

Every great golfer needs a good caddie to help him navigate the greens, and Phil Mickelson can attest to that. After a great first round at LIV Golf Chicago, the 45-time PGA Tour winner praised his caddie, Jon Yarbrough, for his good green reading skills and revealed the nickname he has for him.

During a post-round press conference at Bolingbrook Golf Club, a reporter asked Mickelson to share how important it was to have received some good cues from his caddie. He replied,

“Yeah, he's phenomenal. He is one of the best caddies I've ever seen. I really enjoy working with him. He just knows what to say at the right time. His nickname is "Greens Book Johnny" because he reads the greens so well. He pulls clubs; he does it all. He's just a great guy to have on your side.”

Phil Mickelson and “Greens Book Johnny” started working together in 2024 after Mickelson split with his longtime caddie, Tim Mickelson, who is also his brother.

When the six-time major champ announced Yarbrough as his new caddie last year, he lauded him as the “best green green reader” he has ever seen. Yarbrough, who has been a caddy for more than 20 years, has worked with several pro golfers, including Gary Woodland, Scott Stallings, and Bill Haas. He has also worked with LPGA Tour stars such as Morgan Pressel and Kelly Robbins.

“I played well” - Phil Mickelson speaks on his opening round at LIV Golf Chicago

PhIl Mickelson teed off for his first round at LIV Golf Chicago on Friday, August 8. He finished his round in a tie for third place, just one stroke behind the lead.

After his round, Mickelson was asked to share his thoughts on his performance and he said,

“I played well. I had a nice little run there. I had a stretch of four birdies in a row, and I was playing really solid… hit a lot of good shots, and I really [enjoyed] the golf course. I'm looking forward to tomorrow's round.”

Phil Mickelson started his round at Bolingbrook Golf Club with a bogey-free run on the front nine. He carded one birdie on the par-4 eighth hole and then went ahead to fire four consecutive birdies from hole 12 to 15.

The 11-time DP World Tour winner’s game slipped towards the end of his round, with two bogeys on the 17th and 18th. He carded 3-under 68 across all 18 holes and is tied for third place with Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, and two others.

Phil Mickelson joined LIV Golf in 2022. However, he has yet to claim his first victory in the Saudi-backed league. His best result from the 2025 season is a solo third from LIV Golf Hong Kong.

