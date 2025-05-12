"Phil Mickelson's a self important d****e" - Fans criticize the LIV Golfer's win over Brooks Koepka at the 2021 PGA Championship

With the PGA Championship taking place this week, 'Flushing It Golf' posted a throwback video from the 2021 edition when Phil Mickelson held off Brooks Koepka to win his sixth Major title. He won by a margin of two strokes.

Mickelson was 50 years old at the time and with the resounding victory became the oldest Major Championship winner of all time. That was also the last year that he or Koepka played on the PGA Tour as both of them switched to LIV Golf in 2022.

'Flushing It Golf' mentioned that Mickelson's historic win has been forgotten due to the upheaval the golf world experienced in the last four years. The caption further read:

"Phil Mickelson holding off Brooks Koepka to win The PGA at Kiawah at nearly 51 years old is one of the best achievements ever in sport. Simply incredible!"

However, golf fans flooded the comment section criticising Mickelson for defecting to LIV Golf with some believing the move may have hurt his iconic legacy.

"Too bad he's a self important d****e!" they wrote.

"It’s really sad, isn’t it. Doubled his net worth but lost his legacy" one fan said.

"Crazy to think he threw all of this away just to make some more money. I’d take having fans like this over money any day of the week," another wrote.

"Truly the downfall of a golf icon. I really used to love watching Phil."

"It was awesome. And yet it’s will be a footnote in his career that will forever be known for shredding professional golf for personal financial game. His choice. No sympathy" one fan commented.

"Phil's money grab with the bonesaw league still saddens the hell out of me" another added.

Is Phil Mickelson playing at the 2025 PGA Championship?

Phil Mickelson (Source: Getty)

Phil Mickelson will be seen in action at the PGA Championship this year. He has won the tournament twice in his career - in 2005 and 2021.

Lefty is among the 16 LIV Golf players who will be teeing off at Quail Hollow this Thursday (May 15). Here is a look at the 16 breakway league golfers playing this week:

Phil Mickelson Jon Rahm Bryson DeChambeau Cameron Smith Brooks Koepka Joaquin Niemann Sergio Garcia Tyyrell Hatton Martin Kaymer Dustin Johnson Tom McKibbin Patrick Reed Richard Bland David Puig Dean Burmester John Catlin

The PGA Championship will take place at Quail Hollow Golf and Country Club, Charlotte from May 15th to 18th, 2025. This is the second Major Championship of the season. Defending champion Xander Schauffele will also be returning for his title defense this year.

