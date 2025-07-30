Phil Mickelson’s ‘The Duels’ partner shows off giant red grouper catch during fishing trip

Phil Mickelson teamed up with golf influencer Grant Horvat in the latest edition of LIV Golf’s “The Duels,” and the duo competed against three other two-man teams over nine holes. In his latest post, the influencer has proven that he is as talented with a fishing reel as he is on the golf course.Grant Horvat recently embarked on a fishing trip. Afterwards, he showed off a picture of himself holding a giant fish that he caught to his 970,000 Instagram followers. He was photographed posing on a boat with a red grouper and a smile on his face. He wrote in the caption,“Caught this 1,400 feet deep”Image via Grant Horvat’s Instagram Story/@granthorvatMickelson and Horvat tied for first place with the other three teams at the end of their round at LIV Golf Dallas. However, they lost the playoff, while Bryson DeChambeau and Fat Perez won the tournament.In April, Phil Mickelson and Grant Horvat similarly teamed up to tee off in The Duels: Miami. The latter shared an announcement on Instagram, thanking his fans and saying that he was grateful for the opportunity to compete in the one-day event. He wrote,“I’m thrilled to announce that Phil and I will be competing in Duels Miami and I’m honored to be hosting it on my YouTube channel. This event is truly one of a kind, and I can’t wait to bring you some of the most entertaining and competitive golf content YouTube has ever seen. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMickelson and Horvat didn’t win the creator-focused tournament, but tied for third position with Joaquin Niemann and Rick Shiels. Meanwhile, Sergio Garcia and George Bryan won after beating Bubba Watson and Luke Kwon in a playoff.Notably, LIV Golf hosted another edition of The Duels in the UK last weekend at JCB Golf &amp; Country Club. However, Grant Horvat was not in the lineup of creators who competed in the event this time.Phil Mickelson gives expert tips and tricks in “The Art of Chipping” tutorialEarlier this month, Phil Mickelson shared a chipping tutorial on the Phil Mickelson and the HyFlyers YouTube channel. The video was captioned,“The Art of Chipping with Phil Mickelson | EP. 1.”You can watch the video here:In the hour-long video, the HyFlyers GC captain showed his audience how to build a good short game technique. He went over the basics and used visual aids to show his audience how to position their weight, place their hands on the club, and aim for low or high shots.Mickelson poured out more tips on driving the golf ball in a vertical trajectory when the ground is firm while creating momentum. He also spoke about shoulder alignment, nuance shots, and other aspects of one's short game.The 55-year-old golfer has won 45 tournaments on the PGA Tour and has 11 DP World Tour titles. He joined LIV Golf in 2022 and has yet to claim a title in the Saudi-backed league.