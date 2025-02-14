"Phil was right", "How about saying I was wrong": Fans react to Rory McIlroy saying LIV Golf has helped him "earn more money"

PGA Tour star Rory McIlroy recently spoke about LIV Golf's positive impact on his finances. He revealed that the Saudi-backed league has helped him earn more money in his career. Golf fans have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to react to McIlroy’s statement.

Rory McIlroy is a Northern Irish professional golfer who plays on the PGA Tour. He is a former World No. 1 with 27 PGA Tour wins and 18 European Tour wins. McIlroy also has four Major Championship wins to his name.

Since the inception of LIV Golf in 2021, McIlroy has publicly opposed the Saudi-backed league, taking a stance against the divide it brought to the game. As a result, the 27-time PGA Tour winner's opinions didn't always align with Phil Mickelson's, one of first big names to join LIV Golf.

While McIlroy was not initially in support of LIV Golf, Mickelson has always been of the opinion that the PIF-funded breakaway league will evolve and eventually shape the future of professional golf.

Over time, McIlroy’s stance against the breakaway league softened. Recently, the Northern Irish golfer admitted that he now earns more money than he did before, all thanks to LIV Golf.

“Like I don't know what to say, I earn more money now than I did in 2019 and if LIV hadn't have come around, I don't know if I would have been able to say that.”

Fans on X have reacted to McIlroy’s statement, with most saying that the former World No. 1 owes Phil Mickelson an apology.

"Phil was right,” one fan said.

"How about saying ‘I was wrong’,” another fan added.

More fans poured out their opinions via X.

“They should all send @PhilMickelson a nice gift every Christmas,” an X user said.

“Just say Phil and Greg were right ✅,” another user added via X.

“Rory has really changed his tune on LIV,” a user said.

“Good I’m happy for you guys. The product sucks. You guys being split up sucks,” an X user added.

Rory McIlroy called for a reunification of PGA Tour and LIV Golf players, saying everyone needs to leave the past behind and look towards the future.

Rory McIlroy tees off at the 2025 Genesis Invitational

The Genesis Invitational started on February 13 at the Torrey Pines Golf Course. It was relocated from its traditional home, Riviera Country Club, due to the Los Angeles fires.

The Genesis Invitational is the third signature event on the PGA Tour and Rory McIlroy is set to tee off in it. The 27-time PGA Tour winner will be competing for the prize money of $4 million and 700 FedExCup points.

Rory McIlroy is playing against defending champion Hideki Matsumaya and other star players such as World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Ludvig Aberg, Tony Finau, and Harris English. The final round of the tournament will be held on Sunday, February 16.

