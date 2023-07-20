“Pick it up and throw it” – Fans hilariously react to PGA Tour asking what shot to play on the pot bunker at Royal Liverpool

Matthew Jordan stole the show at the 2023 Open Championship after starting with a birdie on the second hole on Thursday, July 20. However, the local favourite, who has been playing on the Royal Liverpool for over two decades, struggled with his game as he approached the fourth hole.

The PGA posted a picture of the golfer taking a shot from the edge of a bunker, asking fans what they will do in this situation.

Golf enthusiasts gave the best advice saying just pick the ball and throw it. They took the comments section of the PGA Tour's post to write:

"Pick it up and throw it"

"Lie down and cry"

"Sit on the lip and cry"

"Run away and scream"

Here are some more fans' reactions:

It is worth noting that Matthew Jordan has more experience than any other golfer competing this week at the Royal Liverpool.

The Hoylake resident has been playing at the golf course since he was seven years old. However, he is playing in front of the world for the first time at a major tournament.

Matthew Jordan's performance at the 2023 Open Championship

Matthew Jordan took his first shot at the 2023 Open Championship at 6:35 am local time on Thursday, July 20. He began the game at Royal Liverpool with a birdie on the second hole.

He got another birdie on the fifth hole before carding a bogey on the three-par sixth hole. Jordan birdied three holes and had one bogey on the first nine holes. He began his round on the back nine with a bogey on the 11th. He has yet to complete six holes.

Matthew Jordan earned an opportunity to compete at the major tournament after playing in the final qualification round earlier this month.

Speaking in a press conference ahead of the start of the major, Jordan said that he was excited to compete in the tournament. He said via The Open:

"It's an amazing honor. I'm sure the first tee, no matter what, was going to be special, but obviously to have this as a kid growing up, I used to wake up early at half six, and that was The Open commencing. I've got fond memories, so to have this honor is brilliant."

Christo Lamprecht, an amateur golfer, led the semi-finished Open Championship leaderboard with a score of under four. He has only just begun the tournament and has yet to complete more than half of the first round.

Stewart Cink has been playing with a score of under two, maintaining the second position alongside Jason Day.

Here is a list of the golfers who are yet to tee off for The Open Championship Round 1:

6:15 a.m. — Yannik Paul, Sami Valimaki, Laurie Canter

6:36 a.m. — Rasmus Hojgaard, Matthew Southgate, Alex Fitzpatrick

6:47 a.m. — Daniel Hillier, Kyung Nam Kang, Kensei Hirata

6:58 a.m. — Callum Shinkwin, Kazuki Higa, Michael Kim

7:09 a.m. — Zack Fischer, Taichi Kho, Kyle Barker

7:20 a.m. — Brendon Todd, Romain Langasque, Travis Smyth

7:31 a.m. — Gary Woodland, Adrian Otaegui, Alexander Bjork

7:42 a.m. — Min Woo Lee, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Harrison Crowe

7:53 a.m. — Corey Conners, Billy Horschel, Alex Noren

8:04 a.m. — Tom Kim, Tom Hoge, Abraham Ancer

8:15 a.m. — Zach Johnson, Matt Wallace, David Micheluzzi

8:26 a.m. — Sahith Theegala, Emiliano Grillo, Dustin Johnson

8:37 a.m. — Francesco Molinari, Denny McCarthy, Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira

8:48 a.m. — Brian Harman, Thirston Lawrence, Thomas Detry

9:04 a.m. — John Daly, Taylor Moore, Danny Willett

9:15 a.m. — David Lingmerth, Ben Griffin, Ockie Strydom

9:26 a.m. — Adri Arnaus, Ewen Ferguson, Keita Nakajima

9:37 a.m. — Keegan Bradley, Sungjae Im, Joaquin Niemann

9:48 a.m. — Viktor Hovland, Tony Finau, Justin Thomas

9:59 a.m. — Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose

10:10 a.m. — Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Tyrrell Hatton

10:21 a.m. — Phil Mickelson, Nick Taylor, Adam Schenk

10:32 a.m. — Nacho Elvira, Marc Warren, Alejandro Canizares

10:43 a.m. — Guido Migliozzi, Oliver Wilson, Connor Mckinney

10:54 a.m. — Kalle Samooja, Shubhankar Sharma, Gunner Wiebe

11:05 a.m. — Jorge Campillo, Brandon Robinson Thompson, Michael Stewart

11:16 a.m. — Hurly Long, Seungsu Han, Marco Penge

*All Time ET