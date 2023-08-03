“Play better”: 2x Wyndham Championship winner ‘laughs’ at players complaining about golf’s current state of affair

Fans remember Rocco Mediate as a runner-up to 2008 US Open Champion Tiger Woods. However, the latter didn't have an easy with at the event because he has to faceoff the two-time Wyndham Championship winner in a sudden playoff.

Just recently, Mediate gave an interview to the Golf Channel and was asked about how he and his pals react to the players complaining about the current situation of the game.

He took a direct attack and said:

"We kind of laugh, at what's going on because it was doing just fine. I think we kind of, we were always told to, you would have listened from probably many different players, we were always told, 'If you want more, if you find complaining, if you yourself not happy, PLAY BETTER, Play better' that's all."

NUCLR GOLF @NUCLRGOLF — 6 time PGA TOUR winner Rocco Mediate with a message for those players who are upset about the current state of the game: "If you want more, if you find yourself complaining.. not happy… PLAY BETTER."

Rocco Mediate recalled receiving advice by then-PGA Tour Commissioner Deane Bheem when he first got on the tour.

He added:

"I remember Deane Bheem said that to us in our first meeting, fall of 85, that's when I got my card. So... 'If you gonna find yourself mad, you gonna find yourself jealous of your buddies because you're kicking your butts, you gonna find yourself this-that. To fix that you play better. It would give you things that you don't ask for.' That's what he said in 1985."

Later on, Mediate launched an indirect attack on the Tour and said that although it says to take care of top golfers and it wasn't that way during his time.

He went on to compare the present and past circumstances and advised players to just play.

Mediate continued:

"It is still that way, but it's not that way. Now, they are saying, 'We gotta take care of the top guys' I get it, they get the draw. But that's now how that used to be. The best guys, if you played the best, that's what you got. You got more, you made more money, you tournaments and all that stuff. Now, it's like 'We are gonna them this, we gonna do that'. Just play."

How many wins has Rocco Mediate secured on the PGA tour in his career?

Born December 17, 1962, in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, the 60-year-old American golfer is considered one of the most consistent players of his time. In his career, which spanned almost three decades, he won six PGA Tour titles.

Here is the list of tournaments Rocco Mediate won on the Tour:

1991 - Doral-Ryder Open

1993 - KMart Greater Greensboro Open (Wyndham Championship)

1999 - Phoenix Open

2000 - Buick Open

2002 - Greater Greensboro Chrysler Classic (Wyndham Championship)

2010 - Frys.com Open

After a decent career on the PGA Tour, Rocco Mediate decided to move to the Champions Tour in 2013. He won four titles on this Tour, which includes the Senior PGA Championship.