"Play for something bigger than yourself" - Wyndham Clark's stellar performance secures him a spot on the U.S. Ryder Cup team

The 2023 US Open champion Wyndham Clark has cemented his place in the upcoming Ryder Cup 2023. The 29-year-old American has 13,366.120 points and currently stands second to Scottie Scheffler in the upcoming biennial event rankings.

In 2023, Clark will have six top-10 finishes in 25 starts, including his major win at Los Angeles Country Club.

After securing a place in Zach Johnson's 12-man US team, he expressed his feelings on the same, and as quoted by rydercup.com, he said:

"Since I started my journey in golf, I've had a goal of making a U.S. Ryder Cup Team."

Wyndham Clark added that his motto is to play big—in fact, bigger than himself. He said that he is hopeful of inspiring the younger generation by representing his country.

Clark said:

"One of my mottos is to play big, play for something bigger than yourself. This represents an opportunity to do just that by playing for my country and hopefully inspiring young golfers."

Wyndham Clark with the 2023 US Open trophy (via Getty Images)

Back in 2013, Lise Clark, mother of the 29-year-old American golfer, passed away battling breast cancer. After his win in the 2023 US Open, Clark even dedicated the win to his mother.

As quoted by rydercup.com, Wyndham Clark shared that he misses his mother and feels that she would be proud of him.

He said:

"I know she'd be very proud of me. I miss her, and it's obviously great to think about her... and winning something like this makes me think of her even more."

"I'm pumped to have Wyndham" - Captain Zach Johnson is excited to have Wyndham Clark in the U.S. Ryder Cup team

As mentioned earlier, the 2023 US Open champion has automated himself to secure a spot in Johnson's U.S. Ryder Cup team. Captain Johnson has expressed his excitement to have the 29-year-old golfer.

As quoted by rydercup.com, Johnson said:

"Wyndham showed incredible poise and resiliency at Los Angeles Country Club in June. He's been playing at an elite level all year and owns the most sub-par rounds on the PGA Tour in 2023. Having the ability to make a ton of birdies is exactly what is needed at a Ryder Cup. I'm pumped to have Wyndham on the U.S. Team."

Even Wyndham Clark shared his feelings about playing under Zach Johnson in the upcoming Rome event.

He said:

"I know Zach is going to put us in the best position to win, and I can't wait to take on this challenge alongside a great group of individuals and bring the Ryder Cup back home to America."

Clark also stands in 5th place in the FedEx Cup rankings. He will get a chance to play in all three postseason playoffs.