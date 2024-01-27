"Plz come play on our Tour” - Max Homa playfully trolls LIV Golf amid Anthony Kim news

Max Homa, who is best known for his comic comments on social media, has recently posted a humorous post on the potential return of three-time PGA Tour winner Anthony Kim.

Reportedly, the former PGA Tour player is making a comeback after 12 years. Kim last competed on the PGA Tour in 2012 and since then, he has distanced himself from professional tournaments. However, as per a recent report by Golf.com, Kim has been in discussions with both the PGA Tour and LIV Golf and could make a comeback in any of the series soon.

Max Homa has also remarked on the rumors about Kim's possible comeback, adding his own unique sense of humor to them. Homa recently took a jibe at the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, joking that although the Tour was only giving Kim a chance to compete on their circuit, LIV was giving Kim money in addition to the option to compete on the Saudi circuit.

Homa wrote on his X (former Twitter) account:

"Here’s a behind the scenes scoop of the PGA Tour and LIV negotiating with Anthony Kim to make a comeback: PGA Tour: Plz come play on our Tour LIV: Plz come play on our Tour and also here is 500 million dollars."

According to the aforementioned media outlet, Kim has reportedly received a one-year contract offer from LIV Golf's CEO, Greg Norman. According to the sources, the breakaway series changed its mind after initially being hesitant to sign the former PGA Tour winner.

The golfer has not confirmed this, but it is said that he may join Jon Rahm's Legion XIII or any other LIV Golf team—Cleaks, Iron Heads, or Ripper GC—as they have not yet revealed their rosters.

LIV Golf's third season will take place next week, and by then, it should be evident whether Kim will be joining the circuit or not.

Anthony Kim is also eligible to play on the PGA Tour, but only in non Signature Events and on a sponsor exemption.

Brandel Chamblee comments on Max Homa's tweet

Renowned golf expert Brandel Chamblee responded to Max Homa's tweet regarding Anthony Kim. Chamblee has been a steadfast advocate of the PGA Tour during its legal dispute with LIV Golf. He provided a different scenario to Homa's hypothetical behind-the-scenes agreement between Anthony Kim, LIV Golf and the PGA Tour.

In response to Homa's post, Chamblee supported the PGA Tour, stating that it would provide Kim a chance to re-establish a connection with the supporters that had invested in him. He slammed the LIV Golf and wrote:

"Or alternatively: PGA tour: Plz come play our tour and be a part of something bigger than yourself; reconnect with the audience that invested in you and truly help grow the game. Liv: Here’s a ton of money to help a dictatorial murderer pretend he cares about you and the game of golf so he can launder his reputation; never mind that you’ll be turning your back on the foundations of golf that gave you a start and the tour that gave you a stage, just say, as we command you to, that you are growing the game."

Anthony Kim enjoyed a successful career on the PGA Tour when he turned pro. He joined the Tour in 2007, one year after turning pro and won three tournaments on the circuit so far. He also played at the Ryder Cup in 2008 and contributed to the victory of the United States in the biennial event.