PNC Championship schedule for last day: Tee off timings, how to watch, and more

The PNC Championship is a star-studded tournament underway from December 15 to 18. The championship will have its finale on Sunday, December 18.

Tiger Woods has finally returned to playing golf and is competing in a field of 20 professional golfers alongside his 13-year-old son, Charlie Woods. They also competed at the 2021 PNC Championship but finished second to John Daly, who is back to defend his title this year.

Nelly Korda is playing alongside her father, former tennis star Petr Korda, while Justin Thomas has teamed up with his father, Mike Thomas.

In the tournament's first round, Woods and Charlie played alongside Justin Thomas and his father. The Woods father-son duo holds the T2 position with Singh's team (Vijay and Qass Singh).

2022 PNC Championship Field

Stewart Cink/Connor Cink John Daly/Little John Daly Jr. David Duval/Brady Duval Nick Faldo/Matthew Faldo Jim Furyk/Tanner Furyk Padraig Harrington/Patrick Harrington Nelly Korda/Petr Korda Matt Kuchar/Carson Kuchar Benhard Langer/Jason Langer Tom Lehman/Sean Lehman Justin Leonard/Luke Leonard Mark O'Meara/Shaun O'Meara Gary Player/Jordan Player Nick Price/Greg Price Vijay Singh/Qass Singh Annika Sorenstam/Will McGee Jordan Spieth/Shawn Spieth Justin Thomas/Mike Thomas Lee Trevino/Danniel Trevino Tiger Woods/Charlie Woods

2022 PNC Championship Final round tee-off

9:08 a.m.

Gary Player, Jordan Player

Nick Price, Jordan Price

9:21 a.m.

Nick Faldo, Matthew Faldo

Jim Furyk, Tanner Furyk

9:34 a.m.

Annika Sorenstam, Will McGee

David Duval, Brady Duval

9:47 a.m.

Lee Trevino, Daniel Trevino

Padraig Harrington, Paddy Harrington

10 a.m.

Matt Kuchar, Carson Kuchar

John Daly, John Daly II

10:13 a.m.

Mark O'Meara, Shaun O'Meara

Tom Lehman, Sean Lehman

10:26 a.m.

Stewart Cink, Connor Cink

Justin Leonard, Luke Leonard

10:39 a.m.

Jordan Spieth, Shawn Spieth

Nelly Korda, Petr Korda

10:52 a.m.

Vijay Singh, Qass Singh

Bernhard Langer, Jason Langer

11:05 a.m.

Justin Thomas, Mike Thomas

Tiger Woods, Charlie Woods

PNC Championship leaderboard

Position: 1

Team Thomas

Overall Score: -15

Position: T2

Team Singh

Overall Score: -13

Position: T2

Team Woods

Overall score: -13

Position: 4

Team Langer

Overall Score: -12

Position: T5

Team Cink

Overall Score: -11

Position: T5

Team Daly

Overall Score: -11

Position: T5

Team Kuchar

Overall Score: -11

Position: T5

Team Lehman

Overall Score: -11

Position: T5

Team Leonard

Overall Score: -11

Position: T5

Team O' Meara

Overall Score: -11

Position: T5

Team Spieth

Overall Score: -11

Position: T12

Team Harrington

Overall Score: -10

Position: T12

Team Korda

Overall Score: -10

Position: T12

Team Sorenstam

Overall Score: -10

Position: T12

Team Trevino

Overall Score: -10

Position: T16

Team Duval

Overall Score: -9

Position: T16

Team Faldo

Overall Score: -9

Position: 18

Team Furyk

Overall Score: -8

Position: 19

Team Player

Overall Score: -7

Position: 20

Team Price

Overall Score: -6

How to watch the PNC Championship?

The PNC Championship will be live-streamed on the Golf Channel and NBC. Sunday's early-morning round will be televised on the Golf Channel, while the NBC network will carry out the first and second rounds.

On Sunday, the tournament will stream from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET on the Peacock Network, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel, and from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Poll : 0 votes