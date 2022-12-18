PNC Championship schedule for last day: Tee off timings, how to watch, and more

The PNC Championship is a star-studded tournament underway from December 15 to 18. The championship will have its finale on Sunday, December 18.
Tiger Woods has finally returned to playing golf and is competing in a field of 20 professional golfers alongside his 13-year-old son, Charlie Woods. They also competed at the 2021 PNC Championship but finished second to John Daly, who is back to defend his title this year.
Nelly Korda is playing alongside her father, former tennis star Petr Korda, while Justin Thomas has teamed up with his father, Mike Thomas.
In the tournament's first round, Woods and Charlie played alongside Justin Thomas and his father. The Woods father-son duo holds the T2 position with Singh's team (Vijay and Qass Singh).
2022 PNC Championship Field
- Stewart Cink/Connor Cink
- John Daly/Little John Daly Jr.
- David Duval/Brady Duval
- Nick Faldo/Matthew Faldo
- Jim Furyk/Tanner Furyk
- Padraig Harrington/Patrick Harrington
- Nelly Korda/Petr Korda
- Matt Kuchar/Carson Kuchar
- Benhard Langer/Jason Langer
- Tom Lehman/Sean Lehman
- Justin Leonard/Luke Leonard
- Mark O'Meara/Shaun O'Meara
- Gary Player/Jordan Player
- Nick Price/Greg Price
- Vijay Singh/Qass Singh
- Annika Sorenstam/Will McGee
- Jordan Spieth/Shawn Spieth
- Justin Thomas/Mike Thomas
- Lee Trevino/Danniel Trevino
- Tiger Woods/Charlie Woods
2022 PNC Championship Final round tee-off
9:08 a.m.
- Gary Player, Jordan Player
- Nick Price, Jordan Price
9:21 a.m.
- Nick Faldo, Matthew Faldo
- Jim Furyk, Tanner Furyk
9:34 a.m.
- Annika Sorenstam, Will McGee
- David Duval, Brady Duval
9:47 a.m.
- Lee Trevino, Daniel Trevino
- Padraig Harrington, Paddy Harrington
10 a.m.
- Matt Kuchar, Carson Kuchar
- John Daly, John Daly II
10:13 a.m.
- Mark O'Meara, Shaun O'Meara
- Tom Lehman, Sean Lehman
10:26 a.m.
- Stewart Cink, Connor Cink
- Justin Leonard, Luke Leonard
10:39 a.m.
- Jordan Spieth, Shawn Spieth
- Nelly Korda, Petr Korda
10:52 a.m.
- Vijay Singh, Qass Singh
- Bernhard Langer, Jason Langer
11:05 a.m.
- Justin Thomas, Mike Thomas
- Tiger Woods, Charlie Woods
PNC Championship leaderboard
Position: 1
- Team Thomas
- Overall Score: -15
Position: T2
- Team Singh
- Overall Score: -13
Position: T2
- Team Woods
- Overall score: -13
Position: 4
- Team Langer
- Overall Score: -12
Position: T5
- Team Cink
- Overall Score: -11
Position: T5
- Team Daly
- Overall Score: -11
Position: T5
- Team Kuchar
- Overall Score: -11
Position: T5
- Team Lehman
- Overall Score: -11
Position: T5
- Team Leonard
- Overall Score: -11
Position: T5
- Team O' Meara
- Overall Score: -11
Position: T5
- Team Spieth
- Overall Score: -11
Position: T12
- Team Harrington
- Overall Score: -10
Position: T12
- Team Korda
- Overall Score: -10
Position: T12
- Team Sorenstam
- Overall Score: -10
Position: T12
- Team Trevino
- Overall Score: -10
Position: T16
- Team Duval
- Overall Score: -9
Position: T16
- Team Faldo
- Overall Score: -9
Position: 18
- Team Furyk
- Overall Score: -8
Position: 19
- Team Player
- Overall Score: -7
Position: 20
- Team Price
- Overall Score: -6
How to watch the PNC Championship?
The PNC Championship will be live-streamed on the Golf Channel and NBC. Sunday's early-morning round will be televised on the Golf Channel, while the NBC network will carry out the first and second rounds.
On Sunday, the tournament will stream from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET on the Peacock Network, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel, and from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET on NBC.