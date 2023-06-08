“Prepared to play a lot of golf” – College star Ludvig Aberg is ready for membership debut at the RBC Canadian Open 2023

Ludvig Aberg made history by becoming the first to earn a PGA Tour card directly from college. The 23-year-old, who has been first in the World Amateur Golf Ranking for over a year, is finally a full PGA Tour member and will be making his first outing as a PGA star this week at the RBC Canadian Open 2023. Ahead of the event, Aberg has stated that he is “going to be prepared to play a lot of golf” in the coming years.

Aberg has earned the circuit membership for the 2024 season and 2025 season. If the golfer manages to maintain his status, he will remain a full-time pro member of the PGA Tour. Having impressed the golf world by securing back-to-back Ben Hogan Awards in 2022 and 2023, Aberg is now looking forward to the outing at the Oakdale Golf and Country Club in Toronto, Ontario.

Speaking to the media ahead of his RBC Canadian Open 2023 outing, Ludvig Aberg said that he was ‘fortunate’ to be in his position. He added that he’ll look to clinch ‘as many points as he can.’

He said, via GolfWeek:

“I’m super fortunate to be in this position, to actually get my Tour card. I’m just going to be prepared to play a lot of golf. Play as much as I can, get as many points as I can and kind of see where that takes me.”

While Ludvig Aberg will be making history this week as the first player in the Tour’s history to earn PGA Tour membership via PGA Tour University, the RBC Canadian Open will not be his Tour debut. The breakout college star played twice this year, including a T-24 finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Ludvig Aberg on making it big in the PGA Tour University program

Ludvig Aberg ended his college career at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona last month and is now a full PGA Tour member. It is pertinent to note that Aberg had the opportunity to turn pro last year but he decided to be patient and passed on it.

He said:

“One of the things that I didn’t really know was how the PGA Tour University program was going to develop. Obviously now looking back at it I was, I definitely made the right call. And, honestly, to be fair, I didn’t think I was good enough at that point, too.

There were a few things that I wanted to still develop and get better at and improve on. I feel like I’ve done that. So, I’m super fortunate to be here at this stage of my career, too.”

The young Swede went on to state that staying in school helped pave his way to the big league.

He added:

“The last couple of weeks has been pretty intense… but it’s something I’ve been preparing for a long time and now it’s actually happening. So, I’m super happy about that. I think as a competitor, you really look forward to playing those big events.”

It’ll be interesting to see how Ludvig Aberg performs this week at the RBC Canadian Open. The young golfer from Eslov, Sweden will play alongside Matthew Fitzpatrick and Tyrrell Hatton, teeing off at 7:44 am ET on Thursday.

