Prize purse and winners share for the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii explored

Following Jon Rahm’s dramatic victory at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, the PGA Tour is now ready for the Sony Open. Most golfers who participated in the circuit’s first elevated event of the year have stayed back in Hawaii for the event held at the Waialae Country Club.

The 25th edition of the Sony Open is set to take place between January 12 and 15. The event will feature a 144-player field that will eventually fall to 65 and ties after 36 holes.

With defending champion Hideki Matsuyama and PGA Tour superstar Jordan Spieth headlining the packed field, the event is expected to be among the top ones of the year.

Players like Tom Kim, Adam Scott, Billy Horschel, and Sungjae Im, amongst others, will compete at the event.

2023 Sony Open prize purse

The 2023 Sony Open has a total prize purse of $7.9m, $400,000 more than last year's tournament. This is the highest the event’s prize has come since the inception of the event in 1965. The winner's share of the event has also seen a major increase.

The winning golfer at the Sony Open will earn $1.42m. Last year, Hideki Matsuyama walked away with a $1,35m paycheck to win the title. The runner-up at the event will earn $861,100 and the third-placed golfer will earn $545,100 for their efforts. Meanwhile, the last-placed golfer on the field will win $13,035.

It is also noteworthy that the event’s champion will also receive 500 FedEx points.

Here are the prize money payouts for the event in Hawaii:

1st $1,422,000

2nd $861,100

3rd $545,100

4th $387,100

5th $323,900

6th $286,375.

7th $266,625

8th $246,875

9th $231,075

10th $215,275

11th $199,475

12th $183,675

13th $167,875

14th $152,075

15th $144,175

16th $136,275

17th $128,375

18th $120,475

19th $112,575

20th $104,675

21st $96,775.

22nd $88,875

23rd $82,555

24th $76,235

25th $69,915

26th $63,595

27th $61,225

28th $58,855

29th $56,485

30th $54,115

31st $51,745

32nd $49,375

33rd $47,005

34th $45,030

35th $43,055

36th $41,080

37th $39,105

38th $37,525

39th $35,945

40th $34,365

41st $32,785

42nd $31,205

43rd $29,625

44th $28,045

45th $26,465

46th $24,885

47th $23,305

48th $22,041

49th $20,935

50th $20,303

51st $19,829

52nd $19,355

53rd $19,039.

54th $18,723

55th $18,565

56th $18,407

57th $18,407

58th $18,091

59th $17,933

60th $17,775

61st $17,617

62nd $17,459

63rd $17,301

64th $17,143

65th $16,985

66th $16,827

67th $16,669

68th $16,511

69th $16,353

70th $16,195

71st $16,037

72nd $15,879

73rd $15,721

74th $15,563

75th $15,405

76th $15,247

77th $15,089

78th $14,931

79th $14,773

80th $14,615

81st $14,457

82nd $14,299

83rd $14,141

84th $13,983

85th $13,825

86th $13,667

87th $13,509

88th $13,351

89th $13,193

90th $13,035

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR



12:50 p.m. ET

🏌️‍♂️ Russell Henley

🏌️‍♂️ Tom Hoge

🏌️‍♂️ Matt Kuchar



1:00 p.m. ET

🏌️ Zach Johnson

🏌️ Jordan Spieth

🏌️ Billy Horschel Thursday tee times @SonyOpenHawaii 12:50 p.m. ET🏌️‍♂️ Russell Henley🏌️‍♂️ Tom Hoge🏌️‍♂️ Matt Kuchar1:00 p.m. ET🏌️ Zach Johnson🏌️ Jordan Spieth🏌️ Billy Horschel Thursday tee times @SonyOpenHawaii ⛳️12:50 p.m. ET🏌️‍♂️ Russell Henley🏌️‍♂️ Tom Hoge🏌️‍♂️ Matt Kuchar1:00 p.m. ET🏌️ Zach Johnson🏌️ Jordan Spieth🏌️ Billy Horschel https://t.co/3SFfw8bV5m

2023 Sony Open TV Schedule

The 2023 Sony Open will be telecast live on the Golf Channel. Fans can watch the first and second rounds, scheduled to take place on Thursday and Friday, respectively, on the channel as well as on NBC. The rounds will also be live-streamed on Peacock and ESPN+ from 7-10:30 pm.

The PGA Tour Radio - SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio will also broadcast the tournament live.

Poll : 0 votes