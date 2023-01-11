Prize purse and winners share for the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii explored

Following Jon Rahm’s dramatic victory at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, the PGA Tour is now ready for the Sony Open. Most golfers who participated in the circuit’s first elevated event of the year have stayed back in Hawaii for the event held at the Waialae Country Club.
The 25th edition of the Sony Open is set to take place between January 12 and 15. The event will feature a 144-player field that will eventually fall to 65 and ties after 36 holes.
With defending champion Hideki Matsuyama and PGA Tour superstar Jordan Spieth headlining the packed field, the event is expected to be among the top ones of the year.
Players like Tom Kim, Adam Scott, Billy Horschel, and Sungjae Im, amongst others, will compete at the event.
2023 Sony Open prize purse
The 2023 Sony Open has a total prize purse of $7.9m, $400,000 more than last year's tournament. This is the highest the event’s prize has come since the inception of the event in 1965. The winner's share of the event has also seen a major increase.
The winning golfer at the Sony Open will earn $1.42m. Last year, Hideki Matsuyama walked away with a $1,35m paycheck to win the title. The runner-up at the event will earn $861,100 and the third-placed golfer will earn $545,100 for their efforts. Meanwhile, the last-placed golfer on the field will win $13,035.
It is also noteworthy that the event’s champion will also receive 500 FedEx points.
Here are the prize money payouts for the event in Hawaii:
- 1st $1,422,000
- 2nd $861,100
- 3rd $545,100
- 4th $387,100
- 5th $323,900
- 6th $286,375.
- 7th $266,625
- 8th $246,875
- 9th $231,075
- 10th $215,275
- 11th $199,475
- 12th $183,675
- 13th $167,875
- 14th $152,075
- 15th $144,175
- 16th $136,275
- 17th $128,375
- 18th $120,475
- 19th $112,575
- 20th $104,675
- 21st $96,775.
- 22nd $88,875
- 23rd $82,555
- 24th $76,235
- 25th $69,915
- 26th $63,595
- 27th $61,225
- 28th $58,855
- 29th $56,485
- 30th $54,115
- 31st $51,745
- 32nd $49,375
- 33rd $47,005
- 34th $45,030
- 35th $43,055
- 36th $41,080
- 37th $39,105
- 38th $37,525
- 39th $35,945
- 40th $34,365
- 41st $32,785
- 42nd $31,205
- 43rd $29,625
- 44th $28,045
- 45th $26,465
- 46th $24,885
- 47th $23,305
- 48th $22,041
- 49th $20,935
- 50th $20,303
- 51st $19,829
- 52nd $19,355
- 53rd $19,039.
- 54th $18,723
- 55th $18,565
- 56th $18,407
- 57th $18,407
- 58th $18,091
- 59th $17,933
- 60th $17,775
- 61st $17,617
- 62nd $17,459
- 63rd $17,301
- 64th $17,143
- 65th $16,985
- 66th $16,827
- 67th $16,669
- 68th $16,511
- 69th $16,353
- 70th $16,195
- 71st $16,037
- 72nd $15,879
- 73rd $15,721
- 74th $15,563
- 75th $15,405
- 76th $15,247
- 77th $15,089
- 78th $14,931
- 79th $14,773
- 80th $14,615
- 81st $14,457
- 82nd $14,299
- 83rd $14,141
- 84th $13,983
- 85th $13,825
- 86th $13,667
- 87th $13,509
- 88th $13,351
- 89th $13,193
- 90th $13,035
2023 Sony Open TV Schedule
The 2023 Sony Open will be telecast live on the Golf Channel. Fans can watch the first and second rounds, scheduled to take place on Thursday and Friday, respectively, on the channel as well as on NBC. The rounds will also be live-streamed on Peacock and ESPN+ from 7-10:30 pm.
The PGA Tour Radio - SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio will also broadcast the tournament live.