RBC Heritage has a special guest to celebrate Easter at Harbour Town Golf Links

With the final round of the 2025 RBC Heritage underway on Easter Sunday, the tournament has fully embaced the Easter festivities. The official Instagram account of the tournament shared photos and videos of the Easter Bunny donning the iconic plaid jacket, given to the winner of the tournament each year.

Ad

The RBC Heritage posted a photo montage of the Easter Bunny on the course on Sunday, April 20, featuring the Bunny with a caddy trying to decide what club to use. The post already has more than 350 likes.

"The Easter Bunny's all ears for tee time! (bunny emoji, golf emoji) With Sir Willie on bag duty, there’s no bunny better. #RBCHeritage #PLAIDNATION #EasterBunny #SirWillie," the caption on the RBC Heritage's Instagram post read.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The RBC Heritage also posted a funny video of the Easter Bunny driving the golf, with the caddy seemingly scared for his life. The clip then cuts to the caddy and the Easter Bunny on the course, with the Bunny hitting a a shot with a set of hickory golf clubs.

"Name a better duo. We’ll wait. (sunglasses emoji)," the caption on the RBC Heritage's Instagram post read.

Ad

Ad

The viral video already has more than 500 likes.

Scottie Scheffler comes up short in his RBC Heritage title defense

Scottie Scheffler at the 2025 RBC Heritage (via Getty)

2024 RBC Heritage winner Scottie Scheffler came up short in his title defense this weekend at the esteemed Harbour Town Golf Links. The number one ranked golfer in the world played played well, but ultimately was not able to keep pace with the leaders over the weekend.

Ad

Scheffler opened the RBC Heritage with a strong first round, shooting a seven-under-par 64 to begin the tournament. However, he stalled in round two, shooting a one-under-par 70. In round three, his three-under-par 68 was not enough to keep pace with the leaders, though he still had an outside chance entering the final round.

On Sunday, Scheffler again shot a one-under-par 70 to finish the tournament at 12 under par. Scheffler will have to wait until next April to try to join the list of 10 golfers to win the RBC Heritage multiple times.

Ad

In 2024, Scheffler won The Masters and the RBC Heritage back-to-back, becoming only the second golfer to win the green jacket and the plaid jacket one week apart from one another. Bernhard Langer did the same in 1985.

Scottie Scheffler is in search of his first PGA Tour win since the Tour Championship last September, which saw him win his first FedEx Cup title. Depsite some strong finishes in 2025 and having not yet missed a cut, the 13-time PGA Tour winner is yet to join the winner's circle in 2025.

Scheffler aims to return to the top of the podium in the near future, with the PGA Championship less than a month away.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Thomas Ingals Golf content writer Know More