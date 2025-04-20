2025 RBC Heritage final round tee times and pairings explored

The 2025 RBC Heritage will conclude on Sunday at the Harbour Town Golf Links at the Sea Pines Resort on Hilton Head Island. The final round will begin at 8:00 am local time and continue till 1:55 pm.
Unlike the first two rounds of the 2025 RBC Heritage, all players will tee off from the front nine today. Kevin Kisner will tee off alone at 8:00 am EDT, the first pairing of the day.
Si Woo Kim will enter the field with a lead of one stroke over Justin Thomas and Andrew Novak at the 2025 RBC Heritage. Notably, Justin Thomas was imposed with a penalty on Saturday.
Si Woo Kim is paired with Tom Kim and will be teeing off at 12:20 pm. Here is a look at the tee timings and pairings for the Sunday round at the 2025 RBC Heritage (via PGA Tour). All timings are in EDT:
8:00 AM EDT – Kevin Kisner
8:05 AM – Chandler Phillips, Nick Dunlap
8:15 AM – Cam Davis, Cameron Young
8:25 AM – Gary Woodland, Lee Hodges
8:35 AM – Keegan Bradley, Jake Knapp
8:45 AM – Tommy Fleetwood, Matthieu Pavon
8:55 AM – Sam Burns, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
9:05 AM – Erik Barnes, Peter Malnati
9:20 AM – Webb Simpson, Erik van Rooyen
9:30 AM – Emiliano Grillo, Nick Taylor
9:40 AM – Jason Day, Shane Lowry
9:50 AM – Brian Harman, Taylor Moore
10:00 AM – Justin Rose, Grayson Murray
10:10 AM – Tony Finau, Adam Svensson
10:20 AM – Rickie Fowler, Andrew Putnam
10:35 AM – Austin Eckroat, Mackenzie Hughes
10:45 AM – Akshay Bhatia, Adam Hadwin
10:55 AM – Max Homa, Brendon Todd
11:05 AM – Adam Schenk, Kurt Kitayama
11:15 AM – Sungjae Im, Byeong Hun An
11:25 AM – Jordan Spieth, Matt Fitzpatrick
11:35 AM – Lucas Glover, Will Zalatoris
11:50 AM – Harris English, Corey Conners
12:00 AM – Justin Thomas, Russell Henley
12:10 PM – Denny McCarthy, Eric Cole
12:20 PM – Si Woo Kim, Tom Kim
12:30 PM – Alejandro Tosti, Wyndham Clark
12:40 PM – Thomas Detry, Rory McIlroy
12:50 PM – Chris Kirk, Xander Schauffele
1:05 PM – Stephan Jaeger, Brice Garnett
1:15 PM – J.T. Poston, Tom Hoge
1:25 PM – Seamus Power, Patrick Cantlay
1:35 PM – Patrick Rodgers, Ludvig Åberg
1:45 PM – Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala
1:55 PM – Scottie Scheffler, Sepp Straka
2025 RBC Heritage final round leaderboard
1 – Si Woo Kim (-15)
T2 – Andrew Novak (-14)
T2 – Justin Thomas (-14)
4 – Maverick McNealy (-13)
T5 – Brian Harman (-12)
T5 – Tommy Fleetwood (-12)
T7 – Scottie Scheffler (-11)
T7 – Russell Henley (-11)
T9 – Patrick Cantlay (-10)
T9 – Keegan Bradley (-10)
T9 – Cam Davis (-10)
T9 – Mackenzie Hughes (-10)
T13 – Matt Fitzpatrick (-9)
T13 – Brian Campbell (-9)
T13 – Wyndham Clark (-9)