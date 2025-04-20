2025 RBC Heritage final round tee times and pairings explored

The 2025 RBC Heritage will conclude on Sunday at the Harbour Town Golf Links at the Sea Pines Resort on Hilton Head Island. The final round will begin at 8:00 am local time and continue till 1:55 pm.

Ad

Unlike the first two rounds of the 2025 RBC Heritage, all players will tee off from the front nine today. Kevin Kisner will tee off alone at 8:00 am EDT, the first pairing of the day.

Si Woo Kim will enter the field with a lead of one stroke over Justin Thomas and Andrew Novak at the 2025 RBC Heritage. Notably, Justin Thomas was imposed with a penalty on Saturday.

Si Woo Kim is paired with Tom Kim and will be teeing off at 12:20 pm. Here is a look at the tee timings and pairings for the Sunday round at the 2025 RBC Heritage (via PGA Tour). All timings are in EDT:

Ad

Trending

8:00 AM EDT – Kevin Kisner

8:05 AM – Chandler Phillips, Nick Dunlap

8:15 AM – Cam Davis, Cameron Young

8:25 AM – Gary Woodland, Lee Hodges

8:35 AM – Keegan Bradley, Jake Knapp

8:45 AM – Tommy Fleetwood, Matthieu Pavon

8:55 AM – Sam Burns, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

9:05 AM – Erik Barnes, Peter Malnati

9:20 AM – Webb Simpson, Erik van Rooyen

9:30 AM – Emiliano Grillo, Nick Taylor

9:40 AM – Jason Day, Shane Lowry

9:50 AM – Brian Harman, Taylor Moore

10:00 AM – Justin Rose, Grayson Murray

10:10 AM – Tony Finau, Adam Svensson

10:20 AM – Rickie Fowler, Andrew Putnam

Ad

10:35 AM – Austin Eckroat, Mackenzie Hughes

10:45 AM – Akshay Bhatia, Adam Hadwin

10:55 AM – Max Homa, Brendon Todd

11:05 AM – Adam Schenk, Kurt Kitayama

11:15 AM – Sungjae Im, Byeong Hun An

11:25 AM – Jordan Spieth, Matt Fitzpatrick

11:35 AM – Lucas Glover, Will Zalatoris

11:50 AM – Harris English, Corey Conners

12:00 AM – Justin Thomas, Russell Henley

12:10 PM – Denny McCarthy, Eric Cole

12:20 PM – Si Woo Kim, Tom Kim

12:30 PM – Alejandro Tosti, Wyndham Clark

12:40 PM – Thomas Detry, Rory McIlroy

12:50 PM – Chris Kirk, Xander Schauffele

Ad

1:05 PM – Stephan Jaeger, Brice Garnett

1:15 PM – J.T. Poston, Tom Hoge

1:25 PM – Seamus Power, Patrick Cantlay

1:35 PM – Patrick Rodgers, Ludvig Åberg

1:45 PM – Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala

1:55 PM – Scottie Scheffler, Sepp Straka

2025 RBC Heritage final round leaderboard

1 – Si Woo Kim (-15)

T2 – Andrew Novak (-14)

T2 – Justin Thomas (-14)

4 – Maverick McNealy (-13)

T5 – Brian Harman (-12)

T5 – Tommy Fleetwood (-12)

T7 – Scottie Scheffler (-11)

T7 – Russell Henley (-11)

Ad

T9 – Patrick Cantlay (-10)

T9 – Keegan Bradley (-10)

T9 – Cam Davis (-10)

T9 – Mackenzie Hughes (-10)

T13 – Matt Fitzpatrick (-9)

T13 – Brian Campbell (-9)

T13 – Wyndham Clark (-9)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aheli Chakraborty Aheli is a golf writer Know More