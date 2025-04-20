2025 RBC Heritage final round tee times and pairings explored

  • home icon
By Aheli Chakraborty
Modified Apr 20, 2025 01:11 GMT
The 2025 RBC Heritage will conclude on Sunday at the Harbour Town Golf Links at the Sea Pines Resort on Hilton Head Island. The final round will begin at 8:00 am local time and continue till 1:55 pm.

Unlike the first two rounds of the 2025 RBC Heritage, all players will tee off from the front nine today. Kevin Kisner will tee off alone at 8:00 am EDT, the first pairing of the day.

Si Woo Kim will enter the field with a lead of one stroke over Justin Thomas and Andrew Novak at the 2025 RBC Heritage. Notably, Justin Thomas was imposed with a penalty on Saturday.

Si Woo Kim is paired with Tom Kim and will be teeing off at 12:20 pm. Here is a look at the tee timings and pairings for the Sunday round at the 2025 RBC Heritage (via PGA Tour). All timings are in EDT:

8:00 AM EDT – Kevin Kisner

8:05 AM – Chandler Phillips, Nick Dunlap

8:15 AM – Cam Davis, Cameron Young

8:25 AM – Gary Woodland, Lee Hodges

8:35 AM – Keegan Bradley, Jake Knapp

8:45 AM – Tommy Fleetwood, Matthieu Pavon

8:55 AM – Sam Burns, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

9:05 AM – Erik Barnes, Peter Malnati

9:20 AM – Webb Simpson, Erik van Rooyen

9:30 AM – Emiliano Grillo, Nick Taylor

9:40 AM – Jason Day, Shane Lowry

9:50 AM – Brian Harman, Taylor Moore

10:00 AM – Justin Rose, Grayson Murray

10:10 AM – Tony Finau, Adam Svensson

10:20 AM – Rickie Fowler, Andrew Putnam

10:35 AM – Austin Eckroat, Mackenzie Hughes

10:45 AM – Akshay Bhatia, Adam Hadwin

10:55 AM – Max Homa, Brendon Todd

11:05 AM – Adam Schenk, Kurt Kitayama

11:15 AM – Sungjae Im, Byeong Hun An

11:25 AM – Jordan Spieth, Matt Fitzpatrick

11:35 AM – Lucas Glover, Will Zalatoris

11:50 AM – Harris English, Corey Conners

12:00 AM – Justin Thomas, Russell Henley

12:10 PM – Denny McCarthy, Eric Cole

12:20 PM – Si Woo Kim, Tom Kim

12:30 PM – Alejandro Tosti, Wyndham Clark

12:40 PM – Thomas Detry, Rory McIlroy

12:50 PM – Chris Kirk, Xander Schauffele

1:05 PM – Stephan Jaeger, Brice Garnett

1:15 PM – J.T. Poston, Tom Hoge

1:25 PM – Seamus Power, Patrick Cantlay

1:35 PM – Patrick Rodgers, Ludvig Åberg

1:45 PM – Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala

1:55 PM – Scottie Scheffler, Sepp Straka

2025 RBC Heritage final round leaderboard

1 – Si Woo Kim (-15)

T2 – Andrew Novak (-14)

T2 – Justin Thomas (-14)

4 – Maverick McNealy (-13)

T5 – Brian Harman (-12)

T5 – Tommy Fleetwood (-12)

T7 – Scottie Scheffler (-11)

T7 – Russell Henley (-11)

T9 – Patrick Cantlay (-10)

T9 – Keegan Bradley (-10)

T9 – Cam Davis (-10)

T9 – Mackenzie Hughes (-10)

T13 – Matt Fitzpatrick (-9)

T13 – Brian Campbell (-9)

T13 – Wyndham Clark (-9)

