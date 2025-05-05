“Really struggling this year”; “Heard good things”: Fans react as Luke Clanton & Gordon Sargent make pro debut at RBC Canadian Open

Top amateur golfers Luke Clanton and Gordon Sargent are set to make their pro debuts at the RBC Canadian Open in June this year. Clanton is the current World no. 1 in Amatuer rankings. Sargent had reached the top spot in 2023.
The RBC Canadian Open will take place at TPC Toronto from June 5th to 8th, 2025. NUCLR Golf recently shared the news that Clanton and Sargent will be making their pro debuts at the tournament.
Fans reacted to the news of the two top amateur golfers playing as pros for the first time.
"Heard good things about them, excited to see how they progress over the years"
"Let’s go Gordon!" one fan cheered.
"Luke Clayton is playing great golf right now! Can’t wait to watch him for hopefully 4 rounds. He could be the future of the sport," another stated.
However, some fans were unsure about how well Luke Clanton and Gordon Sargent might perform on the professional circuit.
"Sargent really struggling this year. Hope he turns it around or hes gunna get roasted the rest of this year"
"Neither look big enough to tackle Adam Hadwin on the 18th green. Who do we have the odds on for accomplishing that this year?" one fan wrote.
The RBC Canadian Open will take place just one week before the 2025 U.S. Open, the third major of the year in men's golf.
Which golfers will be playing at the 2025 RBC Canadian Open?
The RBC Canadian Open will see a loaded field this year. Top stars such as Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Wyndham Clark, and Max Homa have already confirmed their participation in the event.
They are set to form the field alongside in-season winners including Andrew Novak, Ben Griffin, Brian Campbell, Thomas Detry, Joe Highsmith, Garrick Higgo, and Nick Taylor. Reigning Masters champion Rory McIlroy will also be a part of the field.
McIlroy and Taylor have both won the RBC Canadian Open before, the former in 2019 and 2022 and the latter in 2023. Defending champion Robert MacIntyre will also return to the field for his title defense.
Mike Weir has also accepted an exemption into the event. The Canadian golf legend will be accompanied by fellow compatriots - Adam Hadwin, Corey Conners, Taylor Pendrith, Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Svensson, and Ben Silverman. Team RBC ambassadors - Sahith Theegala, Sam Burns, and Cameron Young will also be competing at TPC Toronto.
Tournament Director of the RBC Canadian Open, Ryan Paul, spoke highly of the field confirmed so far (per the tournament's website):
"We are incredibly excited to add four of the top players on the PGA TOUR to a growing field that will compete along side Rory McIlroy, defending champion Bob MacIntyre and a great Canadian contingent for our National Open Championship."
The tournament will return to TPC Toronto next year as well.