“Really struggling this year”; “Heard good things”: Fans react as Luke Clanton & Gordon Sargent make pro debut at RBC Canadian Open

Top amateur golfers Luke Clanton and Gordon Sargent are set to make their pro debuts at the RBC Canadian Open in June this year. Clanton is the current World no. 1 in Amatuer rankings. Sargent had reached the top spot in 2023.

Ad

The RBC Canadian Open will take place at TPC Toronto from June 5th to 8th, 2025. NUCLR Golf recently shared the news that Clanton and Sargent will be making their pro debuts at the tournament.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans reacted to the news of the two top amateur golfers playing as pros for the first time.

"Heard good things about them, excited to see how they progress over the years"

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Let’s go Gordon!" one fan cheered.

"Luke Clayton is playing great golf right now! Can’t wait to watch him for hopefully 4 rounds. He could be the future of the sport," another stated.

However, some fans were unsure about how well Luke Clanton and Gordon Sargent might perform on the professional circuit.

"Sargent really struggling this year. Hope he turns it around or hes gunna get roasted the rest of this year"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Neither look big enough to tackle Adam Hadwin on the 18th green. Who do we have the odds on for accomplishing that this year?" one fan wrote.

The RBC Canadian Open will take place just one week before the 2025 U.S. Open, the third major of the year in men's golf.

Which golfers will be playing at the 2025 RBC Canadian Open?

Rory McIlroy (Source: Getty)

The RBC Canadian Open will see a loaded field this year. Top stars such as Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Wyndham Clark, and Max Homa have already confirmed their participation in the event.

Ad

They are set to form the field alongside in-season winners including Andrew Novak, Ben Griffin, Brian Campbell, Thomas Detry, Joe Highsmith, Garrick Higgo, and Nick Taylor. Reigning Masters champion Rory McIlroy will also be a part of the field.

McIlroy and Taylor have both won the RBC Canadian Open before, the former in 2019 and 2022 and the latter in 2023. Defending champion Robert MacIntyre will also return to the field for his title defense.

Ad

Mike Weir has also accepted an exemption into the event. The Canadian golf legend will be accompanied by fellow compatriots - Adam Hadwin, Corey Conners, Taylor Pendrith, Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Svensson, and Ben Silverman. Team RBC ambassadors - Sahith Theegala, Sam Burns, and Cameron Young will also be competing at TPC Toronto.

Tournament Director of the RBC Canadian Open, Ryan Paul, spoke highly of the field confirmed so far (per the tournament's website):

Ad

"We are incredibly excited to add four of the top players on the PGA TOUR to a growing field that will compete along side Rory McIlroy, defending champion Bob MacIntyre and a great Canadian contingent for our National Open Championship."

The tournament will return to TPC Toronto next year as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ira Deokule Ira Deokule is a dedicated sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Golf and other sports such as swimming, bodybuilding, gymnastics, and track and field. With a post-graduate degree in Media and Communication Studies from DMCS, SPPU, Pune, and a specialization in Video Production, she combines her academic background with practical experience as a national-level track and field athlete.



Ira's journalistic journey includes freelancing for FirstSportz during the Tokyo Olympics, where her articles gained significant recognition. She prioritizes accuracy and ethics, relying on verified sources and personal expertise to provide insightful, engaging content. Her unique perspective as an athlete enriches her understanding of sports dynamics, allowing her to write with neutrality and respect for her subjects.



Outside of journalism, Ira enjoys writing creative pieces, reading, dancing, and exploring filmmaking. She draws inspiration from trailblazing female golfers like Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko, whose achievements have elevated the visibility of women's golf. Ira aspires to cover iconic events like The Masters and is interested in the evolving landscape of golf, including the impact of LIV Golf. Know More