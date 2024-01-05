“Recruitment season” – Fans react to reports of Jon Rahm vacationing in Hawaii while The Sentry 2024 is underway

Fans recently reacted to Jon Rahm vacationing in Hawaii while the 2024 Sentry tournament is underway at the location.

The calendar opening tournament of the PGA Tour started on Thursday, January 4, at the Kapalua Plantation Golf Course in Maui, Hawaii. However, reigning champion Rahm missed the tournament after joining LIV Golf last month.

Although the Spaniard did not return to defend his title, he was present in Hawaii for vacation, as reported by AP. Moreover, the outlet also claimed that Rahm had bumped into some of the PGA Tour players on his vacation.

The NUCLR Golf shared the news on its X (formerly Twitter) account with the caption:

"#ISLAND ENCOUNTER — According to the AP, Jon Rahm is on vacation in none other than Hawaii and has bumped into some TOUR players this week."

Fans in the comments section said that it was a recruiting season. One user commented:

"Recruitment season"

Another fan commented that it was no coincidence that Jon Rahm happened to be in Hawaii when the Sentry began.

"Not a coincidence," wrote another fan.

Some other fans wrote that Rahm might have booked the ticket to Hawaii before signing the reported half-a-million-dollar deal with LIV Golf.

"He must have booked those non-refundable Basic Economy tickets prior to signing with LIV," commented another fan.

"It's a very, very extensive bonus" - When Jon Rahm talked about playing at The Sentry

At the 2023 Sentry tournament, Jon Rahm spoke about playing in a limited-field tournament, which only includes the winners of the previous season.

Last year, The Sentry was limited to only players who won events on the PGA Tour in the previous season. Speaking about playing in a limited field of just 38–40 golfers, Rahm said in a pre-tournament press conference that it was a huge advantage because they would still earn the same number of FedEx Cup points regardless of playing in the reduced field.

Speaking about his experience playing at The Sentry in 2023, Rahm said:

"It's a massive bonus to be able to come to a field (of) 39 players and compete for the same amount of FedEx Cup points we compete in the other week and a massive purse compared to the others. I mean, it's a very, very extensive bonus to be able to exactly only have to be 38 players compared to any other event. "

Jon Rahm registered a two-stroke victory at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions. He finished with a score of under 27, after playing the much-needed 10-under 63 in the fourth round to settle two strokes ahead of Collin Morikawa.