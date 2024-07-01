Richard Bland cherishes US Senior Open trophy after giving away Senior PGA Championship trophy to his brother- "This one is staying at my house"

Richard Bland won the 2024 US Senior Open after defeating Hiroyuki Fujita in a 4-hole playoff. It was the second consecutive Senior Major title for Bland in just his second start in the over-50 category.

Bland was thrilled with his victory during the press conference following his win. The Englishman assured that he would not part with the championship trophy.

"This one is staying at my house," Richard Bland said (via LIV Golf news service).

Contrary to custom, Richard Bland does not have the trophy from his Senior PGA Championship victory a month ago in his trophy case. The English golfer gave it to his brother Heath to cheer him on in his fight against cancer.

Richard Bland told NBC on Sunday (via LIV Golf news service):

"He [Bland's brother Heath] should be getting his lung cancer surgery soon and it shouldn’t be too invasive. He’s in good spirits and very positive throughout. [The Senior PGA Championship trophy] wasn’t mine; it was his. Maybe I can win this one [the US Senior Open] for me.”

Richard Bland's victory came on Monday, July 1, as the fourth round was suspended on Sunday due to bad weather. This is only Bland's fourth victory in a 28-year professional career.

A look at Richard Bland's performance at the 2024 US Senior Open

Richard Bland qualified for the 2024 US Senior Open by virtue of winning the Senior PGA Championship four weeks earlier in his Senior debut. However, Bland did not receive his PGA Tour Champions card due to his ties with LIV Golf. He participated in the Senior PGA Championship thanks to a sponsor's exemption.

Bland started the 2024 US Senior Open with a round of 68, with three birdies and one bogey. He played a bogey-free second round with an eagle and four birdies, making the cut with a score of 8 under.

He posted his worst score of the week (69) with five birdies and four bogeys on the so-called "Moving Day". In the weather-interrupted final round, Bland finished with six birdies and two bogeys to tie Hiroyuki Fujita at 13 under.

Bland and Fujita played two extra holes, after which the tie persisted. They then went to sudden death, which was extended to four holes. The Japanese golfer almost won on the third hole but he missed a 17-foot putt for par.

On the fourth hole, Bland managed to save his first ball of the day from the sand and made par. Fujita could not match it and the title went to the Englishman.

Richard Green, who was runner-up to Bland in the Senior PGA Championship, finished solo third, while Steve Stricker (4th), Thongchai Jaidee (T5), and Bob Estes (T5) rounded out the Top 5.

Defending champion Bernhard Langer finished T42 with a score of 2 over. The other LIV Golfer in the field, Lee Westwood, finished T31 with a score of even par.

