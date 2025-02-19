Rickie Fowler believes TGL’s latest rule change could have come earlier

TGL’s latest change to the hammer rule could have come earlier—this is what one of the tournament’s biggest names, Rickie Fowler, has said. On February 17, the change in the hammer rule took effect, bringing a significant impact on the TGL game that followed.

While talking to the press, Rickie Fowler was asked what difference he felt after the hammer rule changed. His response was:

“I think it's been great. I think going into it, everyone just kind of had to be open-minded, and I'm glad with the hammer change and looking at any ways to be able to make it more exciting and more competitive. We could have maybe used the hammer change earlier on our end."

"But no, I think that's what's great about this being the first year and everyone being open to it evolving and using this as—I wouldn't say a test run—but being willing to make some subtle changes and things that'll make it better. I think from what we saw yesterday, definitely those three matches yesterday, it does seem like the hammer change made it even more exciting than it was.”

Before the rule change, only one team was allowed to have a single hammer. The team that held the hammer could throw it at their convenience, but if the opposing team threw the hammer, the holding team could either accept or decline it.

TGL’s Hammer Rule – Why the rule change was needed

TGL’s previous hammer rule had a loophole in its implementation. According to the rule, if a team used the hammer and lost the point, the opposing team would get it. However, the rulebook didn’t specify whether they had to accept or decline the challenge. Because of this, the team in the lead would avoid using the hammer for strategic reasons, hoarding it to prevent the other team from earning the bonus point.

After identifying this loophole, TGL’s key figures likely realized the rule needed to change, as it unfairly benefited the team in the lead. Under the revised hammer rule, each team now gets three hammers, which can be used at any point during the game. This change prevents teams from hoarding the hammer and ensures both teams have an equal opportunity.

TGL's post on X (formerly Twitter) on February 14 explained what has changed in the Hammer rule. The post said:

Happy Valentine’s Day, updated Hammer rules starting Monday. 💘

🔨🔨🔨🆚🔨🔨🔨

The rule change had an immediate effect, as during the tournament's sixth game between Atlanta Drive GC and Los Angeles Golf Club, Atlanta GC used the new hammer rule on the 13th hole and then won the 15th. These two-hole wins pushed the game into a tiebreaker.

In overtime, Atlanta GC won the closest-to-the-pin challenge. Under the old hammer rule, Los Angeles GC, being in the lead, would have likely hoarded the hammer, preventing such a scenario.

