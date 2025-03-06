Rickie Fowler celebrates TGL playoffs qualification with teammates and $200M worth MLB icon: "Let's keep it rolling!"

Rickie Fowler’s TGL team New York GC recently faced off against Boston Common Golf and qualified for the playoffs. He took to Instagram to celebrate the victory by posting a picture in which his teammates posed with MLB icon Derek Jeter, who was also in attendance.

Fowler has six PGA Tour wins and multiple T2 finishes in Major Championships. He finished second at the 2014 U.S. Open and The Open Championship as well as the 2018 Masters Tournament. He also plays in the new tech-infused golf league TGL.

Rickie Fowler played alongside his teammates Xander Schauffele and Cameron Young in TGL match 14. They competed against Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott, and Keegan Bradley, who represented Boston Common Golf. At the end of the day, Fowler’s team clinched the final spot in the playoffs. They posed for a photo with former professional baseball shortstop Derek Jeter, and Fowler shared the picture on his Instagram story with the caption:

“Let’s keep it rolling!! @nygolfclub @derekjeter”

Still taken from Rickie Fowler's Instagram story_Image source: Instagram/@rickiefowler

In the picture, the New York GC teammates were all smiles with MLB icon Derek Jeter, who played for the New York Yankees for almost 20 years. Jeter was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2020, and soon after his retirement from baseball, he developed an interest in golf.

In an interview with CBS Sports, Jeter admitted that TGL was a good idea:

“I think TGL is an awesome idea for the younger generation. I think you're going to have the traditional golfers that are saying they don't like it, but I think the younger generation is going to be into it."

Last year, Derek Jeter invested in TGL even before the league held its inaugural match. He is one of the limited partners in the New York GC investor group, alongside Eli Manning, CC Sabathia, Michael Strahan, John McEnroe and Jimmy Fallon. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jeter has a net worth of $200 million.

“We wanted to play well”: Rickie Fowler reveals after New York GC TGL playoffs qualification

After Rickie Fowler’s exhilarating victory against Boston Common Golf, he revealed that he and his teammates wanted to play well and were aiming to get into the playoffs.

“After the start we had coming in this season, [the mindset] really was just to try to get into the playoffs. But we wanted to play well,” Fowler said. (via the PGA Tour)

Rickie Fowler also admitted that Xander Schauffele's presence was much needed in the team as Schauffele had been away for their last game.

“After going out 0-2, we were just trying to dig and find something. Great to have Xander [Schauffele] back in today. We’re just starting to find some form, so it’s good timing.”

Rickie Fowler and his New York GC teammates are set to play against the Los Angeles GC on Monday (March 17), at 7 pm ET.

