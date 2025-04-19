Rickie Fowler makes Karl Vilips’ dream come true with wholesome full-circle moment

Karl Vilips teed off with his childhood favorite, Rickie Fowler, in the third round of the RBC Heritage this week. After his round on Friday, April 18, Vilips shared a heartwarming story of his encounter with Fowler when he was just 10 years old.

Ad

Vilips said that he met Fowler during a tournament at Royal Pines and happened to chance upon him at a coffee shop. Fowler was 24 years old at the time.

"He was definitely one of my favorites. I mean how could you not? It was in his prime era of just the long hair, the bright outfits, the Red Bull stuff. I think he was playing in the tournament in Queensland at Royal Pines and I was just walking around watching and I saw him near a coffee shop and just kind of said, 'Hey Rickie' like as a fan would, 'Can we take a picture?' and we took one. I was probably half of his height," Vilips said.

Ad

Trending

The duo recreated a similar picture this year as well.

Expand Tweet

Ad

After Round 3 of the RBC Heritage, Vilips is placed T13 with a total score of 6-under, while Fowler is T41 with a total score of 3-under. Justin Thomas is currently leading the standings with a total score of 12-under.

How have Karl Vilips and Rickie Fowler performed at the RBC Heritage so far?

Karl Vilips at the RBC Heritage 2025 - Round Two (Source: Getty)

The RBC Heritage is two rounds in. Karl Vilips opened his campaign at Harbour Town with even par after posting four birdies, two bogeys, and one double bogey.

Ad

He showed massive improvement in Round 2 as he recorded a clean score sheet with one eagle and four birdies. The 23-year-old put up a score of 65. He will tee off in Round 3 on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. ET with Ryan Gerard.

Karl Vilips is currently in a six-stroke deficit to Justin Thomas. He will be looking to make up the lost scores in the final two rounds.

Rickie Fowler at the RBC Heritage 2025 - Round Two (Source: Getty)

Rickie Fowler had a lacklustre opening round of 72. He carded two birdies, one bogey, and one double bogey. He improved on his form in the second round as he hit five birdies and one bogey to finish at 67. The 36-year-old will tee off with Harris English at 10:30 am ET in Round 3 on Saturday.

Although there is a large chasm between Fowler and the leading scores, he still has two more days to catch up. He will not only have to cross the nine-stroke margin in the weekend rounds but also do better than the golfers placed ahead of him if he wants a better finish or even win the RBC Heritage.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ira Deokule Ira Deokule is a dedicated sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Golf and other sports such as swimming, bodybuilding, gymnastics, and track and field. With a post-graduate degree in Media and Communication Studies from DMCS, SPPU, Pune, and a specialization in Video Production, she combines her academic background with practical experience as a national-level track and field athlete.



Ira's journalistic journey includes freelancing for FirstSportz during the Tokyo Olympics, where her articles gained significant recognition. She prioritizes accuracy and ethics, relying on verified sources and personal expertise to provide insightful, engaging content. Her unique perspective as an athlete enriches her understanding of sports dynamics, allowing her to write with neutrality and respect for her subjects.



Outside of journalism, Ira enjoys writing creative pieces, reading, dancing, and exploring filmmaking. She draws inspiration from trailblazing female golfers like Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko, whose achievements have elevated the visibility of women's golf. Ira aspires to cover iconic events like The Masters and is interested in the evolving landscape of golf, including the impact of LIV Golf. Know More