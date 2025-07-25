  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Rickie Fowler sports black ribbon at 3M Open to honour late wife of longtime fitter

Rickie Fowler sports black ribbon at 3M Open to honour late wife of longtime fitter

By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Published Jul 25, 2025 05:57 GMT
PGA: 3M Open - First Round - Source: Imagn
Rickie Fowler at the 2025 3M Open - Image Source: Imagn

Six-time PGA Tour winner Rickie Fowler wore a black ribbon during the first round of the 2025 3M Open. The ribbon was not merely a fashion choice, but a statement to honor Kayla Hale, the late wife of an Odyssey Tour rep.

Ad

Cody Hale, longtime Odyssey Tour rep, is an expert at fitting pro golfers into putters based on their different playing styles. He sadly lost his 38-year-old-wife less than two weeks ago after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Several golfers wore black ribbons to commiserate with Cody, including Rickie Fowler. When asked to share his reason for wearing the ribbon, he said, (via TeeScripts),

“Yeah, I've known Cody for a handful of years. He's helped me quite a bit on putters when I've used the Odyssey products. Great guy and this is -- his wife was battling cancer for a while and was in remission, and popped back up and unfortunately passed I guess about a week and a half ago now.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The 36-year-old golfer said that Cody is “part of the family” and wearing the ribbon was just his way of sharing his grief. He spoke about the fitter’s two sons aged four and two, saying that he can’t imagine how they must be feeling. He expressed that for now, the best he can do is to support the Odyssey rep and help out in anyway possible.

“Hopefully we'll be able to see him back out here soon. I know he loves being out here with all of us. At this time I know he wants to be home with his boys. Hopefully they can get through this,” he added.
Ad
Ad

Notably, Rickie Fowler is making his 18th PGA Tour start of the season at the 3M Open. He is currently tied for 11th position going into the second round.

How did Rickie Fowler perform in the 2025 3M Open, Round 1?

Rickie Fowler kicked off his opening round at TPC Twin Cities with a phenomenal bogey-free round. He hit 13 of 14 fairways, fired six birdies across 18 holes, and carded 6-under 65 at the end of the day.

Ad

The 36-year-old golfer is five strokes behind Adam Svensson, who has taken the lead with 11-under.

During the post-round press conference, Rickie Fowler called it a “good, solid day.” He said he was definitely happy with how he performed in his first round and added that it’s a nice way to start the week.

Here’s a look at Fowler’s scorecard from his first round at the 2025 3M Open:

Ad

Round 1

  • Hole 1 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 2 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 3 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 4 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 5 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 6 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 7 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 8 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 9 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 10 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 11 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 12 (par 5) - 5
  • Hole 13 (par 3) - 2
  • Hole 14 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 15 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 16 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 17 (par 3) - 2
  • Hole 18 (par 5) - 4
About the author
Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.

A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.

Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.

Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Pratham K Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications