Rickie Fowler sports black ribbon at 3M Open to honour late wife of longtime fitter

Six-time PGA Tour winner Rickie Fowler wore a black ribbon during the first round of the 2025 3M Open. The ribbon was not merely a fashion choice, but a statement to honor Kayla Hale, the late wife of an Odyssey Tour rep.Cody Hale, longtime Odyssey Tour rep, is an expert at fitting pro golfers into putters based on their different playing styles. He sadly lost his 38-year-old-wife less than two weeks ago after a lengthy battle with cancer.Several golfers wore black ribbons to commiserate with Cody, including Rickie Fowler. When asked to share his reason for wearing the ribbon, he said, (via TeeScripts),“Yeah, I've known Cody for a handful of years. He's helped me quite a bit on putters when I've used the Odyssey products. Great guy and this is -- his wife was battling cancer for a while and was in remission, and popped back up and unfortunately passed I guess about a week and a half ago now.”The 36-year-old golfer said that Cody is “part of the family” and wearing the ribbon was just his way of sharing his grief. He spoke about the fitter’s two sons aged four and two, saying that he can’t imagine how they must be feeling. He expressed that for now, the best he can do is to support the Odyssey rep and help out in anyway possible.“Hopefully we'll be able to see him back out here soon. I know he loves being out here with all of us. At this time I know he wants to be home with his boys. Hopefully they can get through this,” he added.Notably, Rickie Fowler is making his 18th PGA Tour start of the season at the 3M Open. He is currently tied for 11th position going into the second round.How did Rickie Fowler perform in the 2025 3M Open, Round 1?Rickie Fowler kicked off his opening round at TPC Twin Cities with a phenomenal bogey-free round. He hit 13 of 14 fairways, fired six birdies across 18 holes, and carded 6-under 65 at the end of the day.The 36-year-old golfer is five strokes behind Adam Svensson, who has taken the lead with 11-under.During the post-round press conference, Rickie Fowler called it a “good, solid day.” He said he was definitely happy with how he performed in his first round and added that it’s a nice way to start the week.Here’s a look at Fowler’s scorecard from his first round at the 2025 3M Open:Round 1Hole 1 (par 4) - 4Hole 2 (par 4) - 4Hole 3 (par 4) - 4Hole 4 (par 3) - 3Hole 5 (par 4) - 4Hole 6 (par 5) - 4Hole 7 (par 4) - 3Hole 8 (par 3) - 3Hole 9 (par 4) - 4Hole 10 (par 4) - 4Hole 11 (par 4) - 4Hole 12 (par 5) - 5Hole 13 (par 3) - 2Hole 14 (par 4) - 4Hole 15 (par 4) - 3Hole 16 (par 4) - 4Hole 17 (par 3) - 2Hole 18 (par 5) - 4