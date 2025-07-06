"RIP Bryson DeChambeau" - Fans react to the LIV Golfer facing Phil Mickelson in collaboration with famous golf creator

It looks like Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson will be seen going up against each other soon. Popular golf content creator Grant Horvat recently released a new teaser about the clash on his X account. Fans on social media have now reacted to this.

For quite some time now, Michelson and Horvat have been teaming up to play against a team of two. The 2v2 matches are released every Monday via the 2025 Creator Classic winner's YouTube Channel. This weekly contest, full of light-hearted rivalry and banter often features celebrities as well.

Bryson DeChambeau will be the next guest on Horvat's series. Lefty is all set to clash with DeChambeau and Garrett Clark alongside Grant Horvat. Considering The Scientist's popularity, it will be a nice addition to the highly viewed YouTube series.

The social media influencer recently shared an update on his X timeline, featuring Mickelson, Garrett, Horvat and Bryson DeChambeau. Take a look:

Bryson DeChambeau's upcoming clash with Mickelson did not go unnoticed in the prying eyes of the fans. A section of them sided with the Crushers GC captain, and some were enthusiastic about Lefty's win.

Some fans were excited to see the upcoming 2v2 on Horvat's channel. Take a look at some of the comments below the social media influencer's post on X:

"RIP Bryson and Garrett", a fan commented below the post.

"Not gonna lie. More entertaining than the PGA or LIV. Let’s go", a fan wrote.

"Philly Mick is the bomb dot com," an X-user commented.

"I love you Grant, but I’m team Bryson on this one. @PhilMickelson you still my fav of all times," someone sided with Bryson DeChambeau in the comments.

"Oh shit I was waiting for this one", another one said below.

The 2v2 match featuring DeChambeau and Mickelson will be available to watch from 12pm EST on July 7.

When Bryson DeChambeau was awestruck by Phil Mickelson's "magic"

Sometime ago, Phil Mickelson created a sensational moment at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club. The golfer was competing in the final round of LIV Golf Dallas when Lefty faced a tough situation.

Mickelson's shot landed in the rough, close to a greenside bunker. Following the tough position, Lefty stood on the slope, showcasing his signature flop shot. The ball flew over his shoulder, took a bounce and rolled right into the pin.

Bryson DeChambeau, while talking about this shot, said:

"Man, he created some Phil Mickelson magic there. Vintage Phil... It went in the hole, and I was like, ‘That’s got to be one of the greatest shots I’ve ever seen...

"It just had this parabolic trajectory to it. It landed on the green, and I’m like, No way..."

DeChambeau was paired with Mickelson during their time at the 17th hole. The Crushers GC Captain finished the LIV event at Dallas at T9 with a total 4 under par score. Mickelson finished the contest in 49th place on the leaderboard.

