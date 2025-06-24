Rocket Classic 2025 expert picks: 5 players who could shine

The 2025 Rocket Classic will kick off on Thursday at Detroit Golf Club. Collin Morikawa is favored to claim the title this year, but there are several other notable golfers who also have a good shot at winning.

Established in 2019, the Rocket Classic replaced the Quicken Loans National on the PGA Tour and is held annually in Detroit. Last year, Cameron Davis won the tournament for a second time. The year before last, Rickie Fowler won after beating Adam Hadwin and Collin Morikawa in a playoff.

Let’s discuss five golfers who could shine at Detroit Golf Club this weekend.

5 expert picks who could win the 2025 Rocket Classic

#1 Hideki Matsumaya

11-time PGA Tour winner Hideki Matsumaya is chasing his second victory of the year and is a strong candidate for the 2025 Rocket Classic title with odds of +3000. He claimed his first victory of the year at the Sentry, where he put up a phenomenal performance and claimed the title with 35-under 257 score.

Matsumaya's second-best result of the year is a T13 finish at the Genesis Invitational. A victory at the Rocket Classic would mark his 12th PGA Tour win and 21st professional win.

#2 Harry Hall

Last year, one time PGA Tour winner Harry Hall won the ISCO Championship after beating four golfers in a playoff. He will be chasing his second tour title at the 2025 Rocket Classic and is favored to win with odds of +3250

Hall’s performance this season has been average, with four top-10 finishes and three missed cuts. He tied for sixth in the Charles Schwab Challenge and may perform even better at Detroit Golf Club.

#3 Si Woo Kim

The last time Si Woo Kim claimed a PGA Tour title was at the 2023 Sony Open Hawaii. He will attempt to break his two-year winless streak at the 2025 Rocket Classic.

This year, Kim has missed the cut in four events. His best result so far was a T12 finish from the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and he also made the cut in the PGA Championship and the US Open. He bears odds of +3500 to win at Detroit Golf Club this weekend.

#4 Wyndham Clark

One-time major champ Wyndham Clark is chasing his first win of the year at Detroit after having a frustrating run at the US Open. He has not competed in the tournament since 2022, but could very well claim the title this year.

In 2022, Clark scored 17-under 271 at Detroit Golf Club and tied for eighth position. This year, he is favored to win at +4000.

#5 Ryan Gerard

Although he has yet to claim his maiden PGA Tour title, Ryan Gerard is favored to win the 2025 Rocket Classic at +5500. Last year, he won the BMW Charity Pro-Am on the Korn Ferry Tour and in 2022, the Quebec Open on the PGA Tour Canada.

Gerard has had a decent season so far, with two missed cuts and 19 PGA Tour starts. He narrowly missed the Valero Texas Open title and placed second. However, there’s a good chance he will emerge victorious at Detroit Golf Club this weekend.

