Rocket Classic to undergo major schedule change in PGA Tour 2026 season: reports

The PGA Tour reportedly confirmed a portion of its schedule for the upcoming season. The circuit seems to have finalized tournament dates for every week of the first half of 2026. However, all tournaments between June and December of the season have yet to be confirmed. Interestingly, among the few events they have confirmed, the Rocket Classic's schedule has undergone a significant change.

The Rocket Classic is typically played in the last week of June. This year, the competition was held from June 26 to 29; however, this will not be the case in 2026. According to the revised tournament schedule, the PGA Tour has shifted the Rocket Classic to the last week of July 2026, as it will take place from July 30 to August 2.

Reporter Josh Carpenter posted the PGA Tour's confirmed tournament list on his X account with a caption that read:

"Confirmed @PGATOUR schedule dates for 2026. Full schedule usually released sometime in August."

Apart from Rocket Classic, here is the confirmed list of tournaments:

The Sentry - Jan 8-11

Sony Open - Jan 15-18

The American Express - Jan 22-25

Farmers Insurance Open - Jan 29-Feb 1

WM Phoenix Open - Feb 5-8

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Feb 12-15

Genesis Invitational - Feb 19-22

Cognizant Classic - Feb 26-March 1

Arnold Palmer Invitational - March 5-8

Puerto Rico Open - March 5-8

Players Championship - March 12-15

Valspar Championship - March 19-22

Texas Children's Houston Open - March 26-29

Valero Texas Open - April 2-5

Masters - April 9-12

RBC Heritage - April 16-19

Zurich Classic - April 23-26

Truist Championship - May 7-10

PGA Championship - May 14-17

CJ Cup Byron Nelson - May 21-24

Memorial Tournament June 4-7

US Open - June 18-21

The Open - July 16-19

Corales Puntacana Championship - July 16-19

Rocket Classic - July 30-Aug 2

Apart from the event scheduling shuffle, the tour's new CEO may make other adjustments in 2026.

Brian Rolapp hoping to shake things up on the PGA Tour before the 2026 season

NFL: NFL Annual League Meeting - Source: Imagn

Jay Monahan, the PGA Tour commissioner, has opted to end his tenure in 2026. He even said that his retirement was originally planned because he wanted to quit the tour a decade after accepting the post. Interestingly, the circuit has chosen Brian Rolapp as their new CEO, who will guide them on a new path, and perhaps the tournament scheduling change is only the beginning.

Even when Brian Rolapp was assigned to the role, the tour reported that Rolapp had a pretty different mindset for the tour. He stated:

"I’m honored to join the PGA TOUR at such a pivotal time. The PGA TOUR represents the highest level of competition, integrity, and global opportunity in the game of golf, and I believe deeply in the TOUR’s mission and its potential to grow even stronger. I’m ready to get to work—alongside our players, partners, and leadership team—to build lasting value and deliver an even more dynamic future for the sport and our fans.”

Even Jay Monahan has claimed that Brian Rolapp is the perfect candidate to lead the PGA Tour.

