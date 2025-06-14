"Rory McIlroy is a child" - Fans react to golf insider's callout of the 36-year-old's media antics at the US Open

Rory McIlroy recently came under fire after turning down media requests following the second round of 2025 U.S. Open. Now, a popular golf analyst has shared his take on the PGA Tour pro's stance. Fans on social media have reacted to his take.

Ad

The effects of Oakmont's challenging setup has been felt by the top golfers in the U.S. Open field. McIlroy decided not to speak to the media after his second round, and Chamblee felt that it was a bad example for aspiring golfers.

McIlroy's stance was further criticized by Chamblee, who called it "puzzling". Take a look at what the popular golf analyst wrote on X (previously Twitter):

"In my view, Rory has been the best with the media over the last 15 years, which makes his refusal to talk after his rounds at the last two majors so puzzling... I hope Rory reconsiders his opposition to talking to the media after rounds, because it sends a message to his peers and to those young players who will be on the tour in the coming years."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Many fans were already criticizing McIlroy, and Chamblee's post further acted as a catalyst for a section of them. Some called out the 36-year-old, while others defended him. Take a look at some of the comments below Chamblee's post:

"Rory McIlroy is a child," a fan claimed.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"The fans really don’t care if he talks to the media or not," another fan commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Just showing his true colors," another user wrote on X.

"I personally think he is still pissed the media members leaked the driver issue at PGA after he has been so generous with his time over the years," someone sided with Rory McIlroy.

"Why does it have to be right when they walk off the course? Give them a few minutes to adjust and then talk," another one said.

Ad

This is not the first time Chamblee has shared his opinion on McIlroy this week.

Brandel Chamblee blasted Rory McIlroy for losing focus

Brandel Chamblee shared his thoughts on Rory McIlroy's recent form during his appearance on the Dan Patrick Show. The analyst talked about McIlroy skipping the Jack Nicklaus-hosted Memorial Tournament and his performance at RBC Canadian Open.

According to Chamblee, McIlroy lost his focus after accomplishing the coveted win at Augusta National Golf Club. He shared his take regarding the dip in McIlroy's form and said (2:17):

Ad

"If you were a coach and you heard a quarterback talking like that, you'd bench him... you can't play if you can't find the focus to play at your best."

"This game is really hard to play at the high level if you are focused. Nobody is talented enough without the fire, you know, burning white hot in them to compete at the highest level."

Ad

Expand Tweet

McIlroy has completed his three rounds at the U.S. Open and finds himself outside the top 50, with an overall score of +10.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More