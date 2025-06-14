"Rory McIlroy is such a diva"; "I don’t blame him " – Fans react to 5x major champ snubbing media at US Open 2025 for second straight day

Rory McIlroy, who is chasing his sixth major championship title at the 2025 US Open, performed below expectations in his first two rounds and barely made the cut. Notably, following the conclusion of his second round, he declined to speak to the media, and fans online have aired their thoughts on the matter.

In April, Rory McIlroy won the Masters Tournament, becoming a career Grand Slam winner. He has won 29 events on the PGA Tour and 19 on the European Tour. A five-time major champion, he won the PGA Championship in 2012 and 2014, and the US Open in 2011.

The Northern Irish golfer carded 4-over 74 in his first round at Oakmont and two-over 72 in his second round. He refused to speak to the media for two days in a row, and one fan on X reacted to his actions, saying:

“I don’t blame him, I wouldn’t want to talk to the media either after a bad round.”

Another fan wrote:

“Rory is such a diva… people were hating on me during the Masters when I said I wasn’t a fan of his. Ball don’t lie, though.”

One fan criticized Rory McIlroy, saying:

“Total bad example for golf. Too bad because he is so talented, but not a face for golf at all. He will never be bigger than the game that Ben and Sam and Arnie, and Jack made it to be. At least Tiger came back friendly and a different person, albeit his injuries have ruined him.”

Clearly hurt by McIlroy’s actions, another fan commented:

“It makes me regret rooting for him so hard at the Masters :(“

One user added:

“Biggest cry baby in golf.”

Yet another user also commented:

“Rory being Rory.”

Similarly, Rory McIlroy declined to speak to the media after a poor performance at the 2025 PGA Championship. During a press conference at the RBC Canadian Open, he addressed the matter, saying that it is well within his rights to decline interviews. He also stated that on some days, he just doesn’t feel like talking and would rather go and practice his game.

How did Rory McIlroy perform in his second round at the 2025 US Open?

On day two at Oakmont Country Club, Rory McIlroy opened with an unfortunate double bogey on the par-4 first hole. He shot another double bogey on the third and fired his first birdie of the day on the ninth hole.

On the back nine, the 29-time PGA Tour winner shot one bogey on the 11th, followed by two birdies on the 15th and 18th. He carded 2-over 72 in the round, bringing his total score to 6-over 146. He made the cut line of 7-over and is currently tied for 45th position with Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau, and nine other golfers.

