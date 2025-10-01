Rory McIlroy and the rest of the European squad had to deal with serious insults, yelling, and heckling from the American crowd at Bethpage. When Keegan Bradley and Don Rea ended up comparing fan behavior to that of Rome, Hatton reacted. Fans on social media have now shared their views about the golfer's statement.

Ad

The golfer, whose squad won the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf Club, ended up disagreeing with Bradley's and Rea's statement. According to Hatton, the taunts and the whole experience with the audience was not anywhere near to that of Marco Simone Golf Club.

In his statement, Tyrrell Hatton also claimed that the experiences at the two Ryder Cup venues were 'quite far apart'.

"Personally, I don't think they were close at all. I certainly, with what I heard last week, I don't think Rome comes anywhere near that. To be honest, personally, I don't agree with what they both said there. I don't know what else to add to that. I think they are quite far apart to be honest."

Ad

Trending

NUCLR GOLF shared Rory McIlroy's European partner Tyrrell Hatton's response via a post on their X account (previously Twitter). Take a look at the post here:

NUCLR GOLF @NUCLRGOLF 🇪🇺🏆🇺🇸 #NEW — Tyrrell Hatton says he disagrees with Keegan Bradley &amp; PGA of America President Don Rea who both compared fan behaviour at Bethpage to that of Rome 2 years ago: “Personally, I don't think they were close at all. I certainly, with what I heard last week, I don't

Ad

The golf fans on X stated their opinions in the comments. To some, the European Ryder Cup team members, like Rory McIlroy, are 'softies' since they kept complaining despite the win. However, some fans have supported Tyrrell Hatton for speaking up against Bradley and the President of the PGA of America.

Take a look at some of the comments below NUCLR GOLF's post on X:

"Rory & Europeans are softies", a fan commented below the post and slammed Rory McIlroy.

Ad

JESTERJOHN @JGiddyRon @NUCLRGOLF Rory &amp; Europeans are softies

Ad

"Obviously. It came from a very small minority, but some of the behaviour was vile.", someone else wrote below the X post.

"It's ok, the evidence is there for everyone to see. Why would anyone listen to the PGA of America on this, they are clearly biased.", an X-user ended up siding with Tyrrell Hatton.

Ad

David Thomas @lolpopnfresh12 @NUCLRGOLF It's ok, the evidence is there for everyone to see. Why would anyone listen to the PGA of America on this, they are clearly biased.

Ad

"The bitching by the Europeans even when they won is why we hate them.", a fan shot back at the European team.

"Keegan wasn’t in Rome so how the hell would he know?", another one slammed the American Ryder Cup captain.

"They were vastly different. Keegan and don are deflecting and not taking responsibility for anything as usual.", a fan said below.

Ad

It's worth noting that some of Hatton's teammates were exposed to extreme levels of yelling and heckling from the American fans.

When Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry had to deal with insults from fans of Keegan Bradley's squad

On Saturday, September 27, 2025, Rory McIlroy and his friend, Shane Lowry, had to deal with an explosive atmosphere at Bethpage. In the morning, the constant yelling got to McIlroy and the 2025 Masters champ turned at the audience only to say "shut the f**k up". However, during the afternoon fourball, Erica Stoll, McIlroy's wife had to deal with an unprecedented incident.

As Stoll was walking by Rory McIlroy's side, a fan from the audience at the Ryder Cup threw a can of beer at the golfer's wife. The can ended up hitting Erica on the side of her hat and McIlroy was visibly agitated at the crowd. Following the incident, Stoll reportedly walked away with tears rolling down her cheeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More