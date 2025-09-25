  • home icon
Tyrrell Hatton admits being jealous of Rory McIlroy ahead of the Ryder Cup at Bethpage

By Pravashis Biswas
Modified Sep 25, 2025 17:32 GMT
Tyrrell Hatton (on the left) and Rory McIlroy (on the right) / Source: Getty Images
Tyrrell Hatton (on the left) and Rory McIlroy (on the right) / Source: Getty Images

Tyrrell Hatton is all set to compete in his fourth Ryder Cup this week. Before the golfer faces the American squad on Friday, Hatton had some thoughts regarding his European Ryder Cup teammate, Rory McIlroy.

Recently, the Englishman had an interactive session with the media at Bethpage Black. There, Hatton was asked by one of the reporters if McIlroy's green jacket and grey hair added anything to his 'aura'. Tyrrell Hatton admitted to being jealous of the Northern Irishman's grey hair. The golfer also made fun of himself:

"Well, I'm certainly jealous of the grey hair. I mean, if you look at my picture of my four Ryder Cups, it's got gradually less. If I'm lucky enough to make five, I think it'll be skin..."
Apart from that, Tyrrell Hatton also praised McIlroy for his golfing skills and his history of playing in the Ryder Cup as a European squadmate. He also labeled Rory McIlroy 'an incredible player'. In his statement, Hatton said:

"But obviously, Rors, he's a huge part of the team. Everyone has a massive amount of respect for, and yeah, an incredible player, and certainly wants to do his best for Europe."
Golf Digest shared a clip of Tyrrell Hatton's response regarding Rory McIlroy. Take a look at their post on X (previously Twitter):

As Hatton stated, McIlroy has been a part of the European Ryder Cup squad seven times in the past. His overall record in this biennial tournament holds 16 wins, 13 losses and 4 halves. In 2023, McIlroy secured four points in five matches, which was more than the points secured by his other European teammates.

Apart from McIlroy, Tyrrell Hatton had been a significant addition to the European Ryder Cup squad. In his past three appearances, Hatton has secured 5 wins, 4 losses and 2 halves. It's worth noting that the 2025 Masters champ has praised Hatton's contributions before.

When Rory McIlroy revealed his hopes regarding Tyrrell Hatton's performance in the 2025 Ryder Cup

Earlier this year, Hatton clinched the 2025 Hero Dubai Desert Classic. The golfer put up a strong fight and outshone the field with a 15-under-par total. Shortly after Hatton's victory at Emirates Golf Club, McIlroy showered the former with praise.

While talking about Tyrrell Hatton, the PGA Tour veteran revealed high hopes regarding Hatton's performance in Bethpage. He also praised Hatton's golfing skills and said:

"He’ll be amazing in New York… He’s proved that over the last three Ryder Cups. He’s a massive asset for the European team. He’s become very, very consistent. He does things his own way. He plays within his capabilities. He hits the ball very straight..."

Besides dissecting his competitive abilities, McIlroy praised Hatton's practice sessions. In his statement, the Northern Irishman also commented on Hatton's nature. The five-time major winner pointed out that the Englishman 'doesn't give a flying fig' to others' opinions.

