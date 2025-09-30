WATCH: Rory McIlroy has fan removed over offensive remark at Ryder Cup

  • home icon
By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Modified Sep 30, 2025 01:48 GMT
PGA: Ryder Cup - Final Day - Source: Imagn
Rory McIlroy - Image Source: Imagn

Rory McIlroy was on the receiving end of a lot of verbal abuse during the recently concluded Ryder Cup. During the second day of the tournament, a fan threw an offensive remark at him, following which he had the fan removed from the grounds for it.

A video shared on X by NUCLR Golf captured the moment Rory McIlroy was making his way through the crowd with his wife, Erica Stoll, by his side. As he walked near the fans, some could be heard cheering and clapping, and one fan in particular yelled over the din and said:

“Rory! Hey, you a fag*ot!”

McIlroy retraced his steps and walked back to where the fan was. He then pointed to the fan and asked officials to “throw him out.”

When the fan tried to protest, McIlroy insisted that he should be escorted out of Bethpage Black.

“Throw him out, he called me a fag*ot,” he said.

Watch the video here:

A similar altercation happened during the Ryder Cup when a fan heckled McIlroy as he was about to tee off. The fan yelled and asked the Grand Slam winner not to take his phone away just like he did to another fan at the 2025 Players Championship in March.

Although Rory McIlroy didn’t respond to the fan, his teammate, Shane Lowry, stood up for him. Lowry rebuked the fan for his actions and said:

“Shut the f*ck up! F*cking ar*ehole!”

During a press conference at Bethpage Black, Rory McIlroy said that he doesn’t necessarily mind fans “having a go” and him and his teammates because it’s expected. However, he noted that they should’ve spoken when he was in between shots instead of when he was over the ball trying to make a shot.

Rory McIlroy opens up about the ‘unacceptable and abusive behaviour’ he witnessed at the Ryder Cup

Following the conclusion of the biennial event, Rory McIlroy spoke about what he witnessed at Bethpage Black. He acknowledged that although it wasn’t every fan who behaved in an unruly manner, those who did were not being fair to the European players.

“There was a lot of language that was unacceptable and abusive behaviour. And look, it’s a minority of the crowd, it’s not the majority. The majority of people here are true golf fans and are respectful and let both teams have the same chance to hit the shots and play a fair contest. But, you know, there was a small subset of people that behaved a little bit differently than that,” he said.

The Northern Irish golfer noted that golf is supposed to be held to a “higher standard” than what was seen at Bethpage Black over the weekend. He added that while it was a “rough week” for the European players, he is glad that they were able to “shut them up” by winning the tournament.

