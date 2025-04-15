Rory McIlroy fulfills the promise that he made to himself back in 1998

Rory McIlroy won the 2025 Masters Tournament and secured a career Grand Slam– one of the most sought-after achievements in professional golf. In a video that resurfaced online, McIlroy was captured back in 1998, saying that it was his dream to win all four major championships.

As an amateur golfer, McIlroy won the West of Ireland Championship in 2005 and 2006 and also lifted the trophy at the Irish Amateur Close Championship twice. He won the European Amateur in 2006 and turned pro in 2007. Since turning pro, he has secured 29 victories on the PGA Tour and 19 on the European Tour. He also has five major championship titles to his name after the recent triumph at Augusta National.

When the Northern Irish golfer was just nine years old, he appeared on BBC Sports, talking about his future projections for the game. He said via Golf Digest on X,

“I’d like to turn pro and win all the majors.”

When asked if he wanted to win them all in one year, little McIlroy answered with a resounding “Yeah!” He also said that he was introduced to golf at the age of two when his father took him to the course and showed him how to play.

Take a look at the video here:

Rory McIlroy's coach Michael Bannon also made an appearance in the video, saying:

“He has a great head on his shoulders, a great parental influence there from Gerry and Rosie, and he has a great future ahead of him not only in golf but in life as well.”

Bannon also added that young McIlroy loved to practice golf every day and was always thinking about the game. Bannon has worked with the Grand Slam winner since childhood and is still his coach.

“It’s a dream come true” - Rory McIlroy speaks on winning the 2025 Masters Tournament

PGA: Rory McIlroy lifts the trophy at the 2025 Masters Tournament - Source: Imagn

After Rory McIlroy accomplished the iconic feat at Augusta National Golf Course, he spoke to the media, admitting that finally claiming a Masters title was the realization of a long-awaited goal. McIlroy said via ASAP Sports,

“Look, it's a dream come true. I have dreamt about that moment for as long as I can remember.”

The two-time PGA Championship winner also said that there were low points in his career when it didn’t seem like he could ever lift the iconic Augusta trophy. He further admitted that he was nervous while on the greens and had a “roller coaster of a day” in the final round of the tournament. However, he was proud of himself for how he performed.

Rory McIlroy began the final round of the Masters Championship with a double bogey but finished with 11-under and was tied for the lead with Justin Rose. After a heated playoff with Rose, McIlroy claimed the victory.

