Rory McIlroy gives YouTube golf the cold shoulder: "I enjoy something else"

Northern Irish professional golfer Rory McIlroy is gearing up to compete in the upcoming Players Championship. In a press conference ahead of the tournament, McIlroy revealed that he is not particularly interested in YouTube golf.

Ad

McIlroy turned pro in 2007 and has since made a name for himself in golf. He has won 27 PGA Tour events and 18 events on the European Tour. He also emerged victorious in four Major Championships, including the U.S. Open and the PGA Championship. In 2023, the Northern Irish golfer was No. 1 in the Official World Golf Rankings before Scottie Scheffler bumped him down to No. 2.

When asked how much attention he paid to YouTube golf, McIlroy replied that he had his eyes set on something else.

Ad

Trending

“Yeah, I’m not of that generation, I’d much rather watch pure competitive, I’d much rather watch this [Players Championship] on Saturday and Sunday than watch YouTube golf. No, I mean, look, I’m happy for the people that enjoy it, but I enjoy something else,” Rory McIlroy said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Some fans reacted negatively to the Northern Irish golfer’s comment, saying that he could’ve been nicer with his words and should’ve shown some support for how much YouTube is growing the game of golf. On the other hand, other fans supported Rory McIlroy, saying he was only stating his opinions and shouldn’t be trolled for it.

Notably, the Creator Classic event was held at TPC Sawgrass ahead of the first round of the Players Championship. It aims to promote and support YouTube golf by featuring some of the biggest golf content creators in the tournament.

Ad

Last year, the inaugural Creator Classic generated over 2.7 million views on YouTube. Within four weeks, the event garnered engagement from almost 60 million fans across several platforms.

Rory McIlroy reacts to a heckling fan ahead of the Players Championship

Rory McIlroy had a bizarre encounter with a fan during a practice round ahead of the Players Championship. The 27-time PGA Tour winner started his practice round on a sour note as he sent his first shot into the water.

Ad

McIlroy’s shot reportedly prompted a fan to heckle him, bringing up his meltdown at the 2011 Masters Tournament.

In the video posted on X by NUCLR GOLF, McIlroy is seen walking over to the fan and asking to see his phone. The former World No. 1 then appears to walk away with the fan’s phone without saying anything more.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the 2011 Masters, Rory McIlroy, who was just 21 years old, competed against golfers such as Tiger Woods and Charl Schwartzel.

Although McIlroy started the final round in the lead, he had a triple bogey on the 10th hole and finished at T15 while Schwartzel won. As a result, Rory McIlroy had an infamous meltdown that fans still remember.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback