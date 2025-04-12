Rory McIlroy hits the longest drive of the day at Masters 2025

Rory McIlroy is currently delivering a stellar performance at Augusta National Golf Club while competing in the third round of the Masters Tournament. The Northern Irishman is in the lead and in strong contention for the coveted green jacket.

After a turbulent first round, the PGA Tour pro bounced back into the championship race on Friday. He ended round two with a total round score of 66 (-6). On moving day, McIlroy started with a birdie on the par-4 1st hole. While aiming for the target 445 yards away, McIlroy went for a strong 371 yards drive off the tee.

Till now, his driving distance is 56 yards more than everyone playing in this round. Take a look at PGA Tour's post on Instagram:

"Hello, friends. Rory McIlroy just went 56 (!) yards longer than anyone else off No. 1 (and made birdie). T2. One back."

Before McIlroy made the 371-yards shot, Patrick Cantlay held the lead in this category with a 315 yard-long drive. Shortly after scoring the birdie, the Northern Irishman scored an impressive eagle on the par-5 second hole.

This shot moved McIlroy to the solo leader's spot on the Masters Tournament leaderboard. While playing his next shot, McIlroy scored a birdie on the par-4 third hole. This made the four-time major champion move to a 4-under par score through three holes.

Rory McIlroy's next shot while playing on the par-3 fourth hole resulted in an even par score. McIlroy kept his stellar performance train ongoing by scoring a birdie again on the par-4 fifth hole. The only blemish on McIlroy's round three front nine scorecard came from a bogey on the par-5 eighth hole.

McIlroy scored an even par on the next hole. Before scoring the bogey, he had a total score of 11-under. After playing the front nine of Round 3, the 2025 Players Championship winner stood with a 4-under par round score, before hitting a bogey on the 10th.

Rory McIlroy and the race for a career grand slam

Rory McIlroy has secured 43 victories since stepping into the world of professional golf. Among them, the former world number 1 has four wins in golf major championships.

Till now, he has scored at least one win in three of the four golf majors. He scored his first major win by winning the 2011 U.S. Open. McIlroy's second major win was in the 2012 PGA Championship.

In 2014, he won for the second time in Valhalla Golf Club. In the same year, he won the Open Championship. However, McIlroy is yet to score a victory in Augusta National.

Rory McIlroy's best performance at Augusta till now came in 2022 when he achieved the solo runner-up's spot. This year, he has won twice on the PGA Tour before walking down Magnolia Lane. If McIlroy wins the Masters Tournament this year, he will secure a career grand slam.

