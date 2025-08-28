Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley & other golfers to feature in NBC's new show on the Ryder Cup

Rory McIlroy and Keegan Bradley will be playing against each other at this year's Ryder Cup. Before the two pros step onto Bethpage Black later this September, they are all set to be featured in a brand new show that's debuting on NBC soon.

The Ryder Cup is one of the most prestigious and nerve-wracking clashes. NBC's latest documentary series, titled Tales From The Ryder Cup in Partnership with Rolex, will try to capture the detailed history. Apart from Rory McIlroy and Keegan Bradley, the docuseries will cover other players' discussions about the biennial golf clash.

According to the latest announcement, Tales From The Ryder Cup in Partnership with Rolex will feature interviews of captains (which also includes the likes of this year's Team USA Captain Bradley). The three parts of this documentary series starring Rory McIlroy will let golf fans witness incredible shots, team rooms, and legendary moments.

The three parts of the Tales From The Ryder Cup are scheduled to come out on these dates below (timings in EST):

First part : August 31, 2025, 5 p.m.

Second part : September 7, 2025, 5 p.m.

Third part : September 14, 2025, 2 p.m.

The series debuts just before this year's Ryder Cup which is all set to begin from September 26 at Bethpage Black. Rory McIlroy, Luke Donald, Shane Lowry, Paul McGinley, Ian Poulter, Nick Faldo, Bernhard Langer, Nick Faldo, Jon Rahm, and Sergio Garcia will appear on behalf of Team Europe. The US team will feature Justin Leonard, Bryson DeChambeau, Paul Azinger, Dustin Johnson, Fred Couples, Mark O’Meara, Patrick Reed, and Keegan Bradley.

Keegan Bradley turns down the effect of Rory McIlroy's opinions on his decision not to be a playing captain in the Ryder Cup

Long before Bradley announced his six wildcard picks on August 27th, Rory McIlroy made a comment regarding the pressure of being a playing captain. Speaking from the BMW Championship, the Northern Irishman dubbed this dual role as something impossible. From yesterday's Ryder Cup press conference, Bradley dismissed the effect of McIlroy's comments on his decision.

The captain of the US Ryder Cup squad said in his statement (quoted by Yahoo Sports):

“I am just not worried at all about what they do or say. I care about our team. I’m not quite sure how he would know if it’s not possible. No one’s ever done it, really... wish I could call Arnold Palmer and get his advice."

"The simple fact is that the Ryder Cup is a different animal than it was in the ’60s, so even that would be difficult. You know, they can make comments on what I can and cannot do.”

Bradley has admitted on multiple instances that he would do anything to put his team in a position to win. He also revealed that he wanted to play, but the six golfers he picked did not perform well. According to what Keegan Bradley said, it was heartbreaking for him when he decided that he would not be a playing captain this year.

